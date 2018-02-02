Like most other continents, Africa has numerous football clubs that are integral to its footballing heritage. Some of these clubs have huge fanbases and, as a result, are quite wealthy. A club’s financial status is determined by numerous factors, including its ownership, fanbase, ticket sales, spending, and investment. Which are the richest football clubs in Africa, and how much are they worth in 2021?

Some of the top 10 richest clubs in Africa also have an enviable heritage, having been established decades ago.

The 10 richest football clubs in Africa

Here is a look at the top 10 richest football clubs in Africa, their current net worth, and head coaches.

10. CR Belouizdad - $13.11 million

Country: Algeria

Algeria Founded: 1962

1962 Head coach: Marcos Paquetá

Chabab Riadhi de Belouizdad S.s.p.a, commonly known as CR Belouizdad, is an Algerian association football club based in the country’s capital Algiers. The club plays in Algeria’s topflight football league known as Ligue Professionnelle 1 and has competed in a record 55 seasons.

CR Belouizdad was founded in July 1962, a few days after Algeria’s independence. It was formed from the merger of two clubs: Club Athéltique de Belcourt and Widad Riadhi de Belcourt.

9. Etoile Sportive du Sahel - $14.14 million

Country: Tunisia

Tunisia Founded: 1925

1925 Head coach: Lassaad Chabbi

Etoile Sportive du Sahel is a Tunisian football club based in Sousse in the Sahel region. Besides soccer, the club also has a prolific basketball division. The club was founded in May 1925 and is among the oldest Tunisian football clubs.

Today, Etoile Sportive du Sahel is considered one of the country’s best clubs and has an enviable reputation for its entertaining football philosophy. The club has won the domestic league ten times since 1950.

8. Wydad Casablanca - $14.37 million

Country: Morocco

Morocco Founded: 1937

1937 Head coach: Amine Boulhala

Wydad Casablanca, popularly known as WAC, is a Moroccan club that was formed in 1937. The team has two CAF Champions League titles, one CAF Cup Winners title, one CAF Super Cup title, and 20 Moroccan League titles.

The club competes in Botola, the top tier of the present-day Moroccan football league system. It is also one of only three clubs to have never been relegated from the topflight.

7. Kaizer Chiefs - $15.91 million

Country: South Africa

South Africa Founded: 1970

1970 Head coach: Ernst Middendorp

Kaizer Chiefs is a top South African football team formed in 1970. Kaizer Chiefs have managed to win more than 50 trophies. They have a support base of more than 16 million fans, making it the most supported team in sub-Saharan Africa.

It is also the most supported club in South Africa, drawing an average home attendance of 14,873 in the 2018–19 season, the second-highest in the league.

6. Esperance Tunis - $19.18 million

Country: Tunisia

Tunisia Founded: 1919

1919 Head coach: Radhi Jaïdi

This Tunisian club is also known as ES Tunis or Espérance ST and is based in the Bab Souika neighbourhood in Tunis. The club was founded in 1919, making it the oldest football club in the country. It is well-known for its famous red and yellow home kit.

The club competes in the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1, the country’s top flight club competition. Besides its success in the Tunisian football sector, Esperance Tunis has also found significant success in African club football competitions, exploits that have made it one of the richest teams in Africa.

5. Orlando Pirates - $19.74 million

Country: South Africa

South Africa Founded: 1937

1937 Head coach: Mandla Ncikazi

The Orlando Pirates Football Club, commonly known as Pirates, is a professional association football club based in Johannesburg. The Pirates compete in South Africa’s top-tier football league known as the Premier Soccer League. Its home ground is the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

The club became the first South African football club to win three major trophies in a single season. The team won the FA Nedbank Cup, the ABSA Premiership, and the Top 8 Cup in the 2010-2011 season.

4. Pyramids FC - $21.13 million

Country: Egypt

Egypt Founded: 2008

2008 Head coach: Ehab Galal

Pyramids Football Club is an Egyptian football club based in Cairo. It currently participates in the Egyptian Premier League, the topflight league in the Egyptian football league system. Pyramids FC was founded in 2008 and was, at the time, known as Al Assiouty Sport.

In 2018 the club was bought and moved to Cairo and renamed Pyramids FC. The team plays its home games at the 30 June Stadium.

3. Zamalek SC - $22.35 million

Country: Egypt

Egypt Founded: 1911

1911 Head coach: Jesualdo Ferreira

Zamalek Sporting Club, commonly referred to as Zamalek SC, is an Egyptian sports club based in Cairo. The team has won 5 CAF Championship titles, 4 CAF Super Cup titles, one African Cup Winner’s title, and one CAF Confederation Cup title, making it one of the most successful Egyptian football clubs.

The club was founded on 5 January 1911 as Qasr El Nile and was first headed by the Belgian lawyer George Merzbach. The name was changed two years later to Cairo International Sports Club. It earned its current name after the Egyptian revolution of 1952.

2. Mamelodi Sundowns FC - $23.17 million

Country: South Africa

South Africa Founded: 1968

1968 Head coach: Rulani Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club, commonly known as the Sundowns, is a South African professional football club based in Mamelodi, Pretoria. It competes in the Premier Soccer League, the topflight of the South African football league system. The club was founded in 1968 and plays its home games in the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium and the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The club has won the South African Premier League title a record 11 times since the competition’s inception in 1996 and holds the joint record of 3 National Soccer League Championships.

1. Al Ahly SC - $33.45 million

Country: Egypt

Egypt Founded: 1907

1907 Head coach: Pitso Mosimane

Al Ahly SC is based in Cairo, Egypt and is currently the richest football club in Africa. It is also one of the oldest clubs, having been formed in 1907. It has 8 CAF Champion League titles, six CAF Super Cup titles, and four African Cup Winners Cup titles to its name.

Besides being the richest team in Africa, Al Ahly is also the most successful. With 20 international titles, the team is considered the second most successful globally behind Real Madrid, which has 26 international titles.

Which is the best football club in Africa?

According to the points awarded by the Football Database, Al Ahly SC is the best African football club with 1,746 points. Mamelodi Sundowns follow it with 1,630 points and Esperance de Tunis with 1,594.

Which is the oldest football club in Africa?

Gezira SC and Savages FC are the oldest football clubs in Africa. Both were established in 1882. They are followed closely by Alexandria FC (1890) and CDJ Oran Algeria (1894).

Which is the biggest league in Africa?

The South African Premier Soccer League is the biggest football league on the continent. It’s also the one with the most followers and the most financially endowed.

A recap of the richest football clubs in Africa

Here is a recap of Africa’s richest football teams.

Al Ahly SC - $33.45 million Mamelodi Sundowns FC - $23.17 million Zamalek SC - $22.35 million Pyramids FC - $21.13 million Orlando Pirates - $19.74 million Esperance Tunis - $19.18 million Kaizer Chiefs - $15.91 million Wydad Casablanca - $14.37 million Etoile Sportive du Sahel - $14.14 million CR Belouizdad - $13.11 million

The richest football clubs in Africa also happen to be among the most successful. With huge fanbases in their countries and across the continent, these clubs are essential to the African football sector. Egypt and South Africa have a significant share of the continent’s wealthiest football teams.

