10 top highest paid college football coaches: What is their net worth?

College football coaches unlock the talent and potentials of many youths worldwide. Most of the world's highest paid college football coaches in 2021 are in the US. The government, individuals, and corporations massively invest in sports to give the young generation a bright future. So, who is the highest paid college football coach in 2021?

An average in the US is $2 million per annum. Since the sports industry is the backbone of betting, marketing and other businesses, sports investors put coaches on luxurious salaries to get their commitment towards building the industry. Who is the lowest paid college football coach? Stanford’s David Shaw was one of the in 2020 with a $200,000 annual salary.

Top 10 highest paid college football coaches

Do college coaches get paid more than the NFL? NFL coaches are the highest paid coaches in the US, followed by NBA, and then college coaches. The highest paid college coaches make around $7.7 million yearly. Here are the highest paid college football coaches according to their contracts' actual and estimated payments and their net worths as published on the celebritynetworth website.

1. Dabo Swinney ($93 million)

Dabo Swinney is the highest paid college football coach in 2021. He trains the mighty Clemson Tigers football team of Clemson University in Clemson, South California, USA. During Swinney’s tenure, the Tigers have won five ACC championships and two national championships in the past three years. Swinney received a 10-year contract extension worth $93 million, meaning he stays with the Tigers until 2028.

2. Nick Saban ($75 million)

Is Nick Saban the highest paid coach? Dabo Swinney has replaced Saban as the highest paid coach for some years now. However, Alabama Crimson Tide and other teams Saban has served have never lost more than two games in a season since 2011.

He signed a new eight-year contract with Crimson Tide in 2018. The deal was worth at least $75 million, inclusive of $400,000 annual raises and three payments of $800,000. The University of Alabama's football team has won the National Championship five times under his watch in the past nine seasons.

3. Jimbo Fisher ($75 million)

Fans of the Texas A&M Aggies football team of Texas A&M University hold Jimbo Fisher in high regard. He has an impressive record in Florida, and the 10-year Texas A&M Aggies contract of $75 million will end in 2028.

4. Kirby Smart ($49 million)

Kirby started his career in 1999 as the Georgia national football team's assistant coach. He served several colleges before becoming an NFL assistant coach. Kirby returned to the Georgia Bulldogs football team of the University of Georgia as a head coach in 2015.

Kirby Smart's salary will be $49 million at the end of the 7-year-contract he signed in 2018. The original deal paid him $3.75 million annually. Smart's 2017 season with the Bulldogs saw the team win the SEC championship for the first time in 12 years.

5. Lincoln Riley ($45.21 million)

Lincoln Riley serves the Oklahoma Sooners football team of the University of Oklahoma. The six-year contract of $45.21 million will give him an annual salary of $7.535 million through 2025. The former $32 million five-year deal was to end in 2023, but the reviewed contract in 2019 gives him two more years.

6. James Franklin ($38.2 million)

James Franklin signed a new six-year contract with the Penn State Nittany Lions football team of the Pennsylvania State University in 2020. of $38.2 million guarantees him at least a $6.5 million annual salary (including a $1 million life insurance loan and $500,000 retention bonus yearly) through the 2025 season.

7. Dan Mullen ($22.8 million)

On 26th November 2017, Mullen signed a $36.6 million six-year contract with the Florida Gators football team of the University of Florida. His contract has been extended for three more years, thus ending in 2026. Additionally, Dan Mullen's annual salary will increase from $6,103,000 to $7,604,200 beginning 2022.

8. Jim Harbaugh ($20 million)

The Michigan Wolverines football team of the University of Michigan has been doing great under Jim Harbaugh. He was a Wolverines’ offensive backfield player before joining the NFL for 14 years. The four years he trained the San Francisco 49ers were the best years of his career.

Jim returned to the Wolverines as a head coach in 2015 and got a four-year contract extension in January this year. Jim Harbaugh's salary of $4 million could double due to lucrative incentives.

9. Gus Malzahn ($11.5 million)

In the first season of Malzahn working for the Auburn Tigers football team of the Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama, they got to the BCS Championship. Malzahn the University of Central Florida's UCF Knights football team.

Gus Malzahn's salary is $2.3 million per annum ($500,000 base salary and $1.8 million for TV and radio shows). He will make an $11.5 million total salary when his UCF Knights' 5-year contract ends.

10. Pat Fitzgerald ($5.1 million)

The Northwestern University Wildcats football team gave its current head coach a 10-year contract extension that will become void in 2030. The Wildcats the terms of the new contract. Pat Fitzgerald has led the Wildcats to at least seven wins in five of the past six seasons. He has been earning more than $5.1 million annually since 2017.

Most of the highest paid college football coaches are getting contract extensions worth millions of USD. They consistently lead their teams to victory. However, their net worth reveals that the highest paid coaches are not necessarily the wealthiest.

