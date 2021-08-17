Dan du Preez: age, height, weight stats, salary, injury, espn, net worth

Dan Du Preez has become a household name in Mzansi rugby. He is known as a beast on the pitch, making him one of the most prominent rugby players in the country. For his skills and talent, Daniel du Preez has been signed to one of the top rugby teams in South Africa, the Sale Sharks. He plays number eight most of the time, but he can also play lock or flanker.

Daniel during the Super Rugby match between Cell C Sharks and Highlanders at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Photo: Steve Haag

Dan featured on Buzzlearn.com as a successful Rugby Player who was born in the year 1995. In addition, he is among South Africa's wealthiest people.

Dan du Preez's profile summary

Full name: Daniel du Preez

Daniel du Preez Nickname: Dan

Dan Gender: Male

Male Date of Birth: 5th August 1995

5th August 1995 Age: 2 6 years old (as of 2021)

6 years old (as of 2021) Place of birth: Durban, South Africa

Durban, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Father: Robert du Preez

Robert du Preez Siblings: Robert, Jean-Luc

Robert, Jean-Luc Martial status: Single

Single Dan du Preez's height in centimetres: 196

196 Height in feet: 6'5"

6'5" Weight in pounds: 246

246 Weight in kilograms: 112

112 Occupation: Professional rugby player

Professional rugby player Net worth: $1 million- $5 million

$1 million- $5 million Dan du Preez's Instagram account: @danieldupreez

Dan du Preez's biography

Daniel during the pre match warm up during the 2017 Under Armour Series Autumn International match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Photo: Kevin Barnes

How old is Dan Du Preez? The rugby star was born in Durban, South Africa, on Saturday, 5th August 1995. Dan du Preez's age is currently 26 years old as of 2021. Dan du Preez's nationality is South African. He is the son of the former international rugby union player and currently the head coach of the Sharks Super Rugby, Robert du Preez.

Dan du Preez's siblings consist of an older brother named Robert and a twin brother named Jean-Luc. Their birthday is not the only thing the twins have in common. Jeanluc and Dan Du Preez played for the South African Under-20 team at the IRB Junior World Championships.

He attended a private boarding English medium high school for boys named Kearsney College, located in the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa. He also went to Varsity College University in Westville.

While still in school, he was selected for several KwaZulu-Natal youth squads. He was a member of his primary school's team that competed in the 2008 Under-13 Craven Week competition. He also appeared in three seasons of South Africa's premier school's competition, the Under-18 Craven Week.

He made two appearances in 2011 in Kimberley, three appearances in 2012 in Port Elizabeth scoring a try in their match against the Free State), and three appearances in 2013, scoring a try against Border.

Career

Despite not having played for the Sharks at the senior provincial level, the renowned rugby player was named to the bench for the Sharks' Round Five Super Rugby game against the Cheetahs in 2015. In the Sharks' 27–10 triumph, he made his Super Rugby debut, coming on for the game's final ten minutes.

South Africa under 20

He was named to the South Africa Under-20 squad for the 2014 IRB Junior World Championship. However, Dan Du Preez's injury got him withdrawn from the competition, and Jacques Vermeulen replaced him. As part of South Africa's preparation for the 2015 World Rugby Under 20 Championship, the South African rugby star was named an extended Under-20 training group in March 2015. In April 2015, he played for them in a friendly match against a Varsity Cup Dream Team. After that, he was selected for the South Africa Under-20 squad that toured Argentina in May 2015.

He started their tour matches, scoring a try in the opening match's 25–22 victory, and was then named to the 2015 World Rugby Under 20 Championship final squad.

In the first of the team's three games in Pool B, he came off the bench, a 33–5 victory against hosts Italy. Also, he started their 40–8 win over Samoa and came on as a replacement in their 46–13 win over Australia to help them finish first in Pool B and qualify for the semi-finals with the best pool stage record of all the teams in the competition.

Dan du Preez's stats

Dan du Preez looks on during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Sale Sharks and Exeter Chiefs at the A J Bell Stadium on August 21, 2020 in Salford, England. Photo: David Rogers

Daniel has reached a huge milestone in his career. He has had some of the greatest achievements in Mzansi rugby. As of 2021, Dan du Preez's Sale sharks statistics include:

Attacks

Points- 15

Tries- 3

Metres- 436

Runs- 169

Defenders beaten- 23

Clean breaks- 6

Passes- 60

Assists- 20

Team play

Kicks- 0

Conversion goals- 0

Penalty goals- 0

Defence

Tackles- 132

Tackles- Missed 9

Turnovers- Won 10

Turnovers- Conceded 19

Penalties Conceded- 14

Yellow Cards- 0

Red Cards- 0

Dan Du Preez Chris Harris clash

Daniel, a Sale forward, was suspended for three weeks for dangerous play after being cited following a ruck near Sale's Gallagher Premiership win over Gloucester. An online disciplinary tribunal held Dan du Preez's hearing after contacting Gloucester's Chris Harris during Sale's victory at Kingsholm.

He was cited for shoulder striking in violation of World Rugby Law 9.12 or for reckless or dangerous play in breach of World Rugby Law 9.11. After accepting the alternate charge, the independent disciplinary panel, including Gareth Graham (chair), Martyn Wood, and Guy Lovgreen, gave him a three-week punishment. However, on 26th January, his suspension was lifted.

Net worth

The Rugby star has ammased a fortune from his career. He currently is estimated to be worth $1 million to $5 million.

Dan du Preez has proven to be a notable and successful rugby player. His talent and hard work have gotten him the success he is enjoying right now.

