Who is DJ Naves? Age, bio, wife, real name, songs, albums, profiles, net worth

Metro FM listeners can confirm that DJ Naves has become a sensation in South Africa's entertainment. He is primarily known for his smooth mixes. He builds suspense and releases it through his craft, constantly keeping their audiences engaged and taking them on a journey.

DJ naves is a popular award-winning South African Disc Jockey and record producer.

Source: Instagram

Who is DJ Naves? He is a South African club and radio deejay. He became famous after he started working with one of Mzanis' top radio stations, Metro FM.

DJ Naves' profiles

Full name: Lebogang Naves

Popularly known as: DJ Naves

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 27th of July, 1984

Place of birth: Soweto, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

Age: 37 years (As of 2021)

Zodiac sign: Leo

Nationality: South African

Ethnicity: Zulu

Hair colour: Black

Eye colour: Black

Sexual orientation: Heterosexual

Marital status: Married

Spouse: Noluthando

Children: None

Occupation: Disk jokey

Net worth: $250,000-$1 million

Instagram account: @djnaves

DJ Naves' biography

He was born on the 27th of July, 1984, in Soweto, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa. Details of his childhood and upbringing are yet to be revealed. His parents' identities are also unknown.

Currently, he is 37 years old, but as of July 2022, he will turn 38. His star sign is Leo. DJ Naves' real name is Lebogang, which is of Zulu origin.

Career

Lebogang and sphectacula in Gauteng for Kings of the Weekend.

Source: Instagram

Lebogang is a big name in SA as a Deejay. Dj Naves and Sphectacula make up some of the most popular DJs in the country. They host Ore Pary on Metro FM and have collaborated to release an album, Kings of the Weekend. This album has been nominated five times for Metro FM Awards.

Both are also the face on 1's and 2's, a Music Reality Show in Search of Mzansi's Next Master of Spin, where they are the judges.

Lebogang has also landed lucrative roles in television, where he played a Deejay in the second season of isiBaya, a South African daily drama series. He also played the role of Mr Malindi, a guest-starring part, in the Mzansi series, Taxi Ride.

DJ Naves' albums

Lebogang has released 11 albums, including:

10 Years And Counting

Kings Of The Weekend

Okokoko

Bhampa (DJ Regal Mapiano Mix)

Ngeke

Amadeus i6

Champa

Mnandi

The Kings Way, Vol. 1

Bonke

I Do, I Do

DJ Naves' songs

The popular deejay has released several songs, including:

Champa

KOTW Anthem

Okokoko

Ngeke

Cishe Ngafa

Abantu Bantu

Crazy

Awuzwe

Ngisho

Matha

I Do I Do

Uthando

Mnandi

Masithandaza

Thelumoya

Eminence

IDWGH

Abayfuni

Imisebenzi

Bazozwa Ngathi

More Than Friends

Themba Lam

Love In The Spotlight

Ungibingelele

Is DJ Naves a medical doctor?

Recently, Lebogang stirred up havoc on the internet after posting a photo of himself in a typical doctor's attire. He completed the look with a stethoscope around his neck. This triggered mixed reactions among the mzansi people as some congratulated him for the achievement, while others were sceptical that he was wearing a Halloween costume.

He, however, never confirmed or denied any of the stories.

Is DJ Naves still married?

Lebogang at the DSTV Viewers Choice Awards Nominee Party.

Source: Twitter

The Metro FM DJ is married to Noluthando. The pair tied the knot in a lavish traditional wedding in Johannesburg, South Africa. Friends and family attended to witness the joyous ceremony. DJ Naves' wife wore a beautiful brown patterned mermaid gown.

Some of the famous people present included Unathi, David Kau, Mel Bala, Nothemba Madumo, and DJ Shimza. But, of course, Sphectacula was among the groomsmen.

How much is DJ Naves' net worth?

Naves has had a successful career as a deejay. However, his exact net worth is not known but is estimated to be between $250,000 and $1 million, making him one of the wealthiest entertainers in South Africa.

DJ Naves has become a household name in South Africa's music industry. His projects have earned him many fans who expect more from him.

