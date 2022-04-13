Who is Glen Lewis? Age, wife, real name, songs, albums, profiles, net worth

Glen Lewis is no new name in the music arena in South Africa. He is a talented radio host, singer, radio DJ, TV personality, and record producer. Interestingly, he is often confused with a Canadian neo-soul singer named Glenn Lewis. So, who exactly is he?

Glen was also featured in the exciting SABC2 soap opera, Muhvango. The South African entertainer has been doing well in his career. Glen Lewis's net worth is estimated to be about $100,000 and $600,000. This is from his career occupation and daily hustles.

Profile summary

Glen Lewis's real name: Lewis Mpotseng Tshinaba

Lewis Mpotseng Tshinaba Stage name: DJ Glen Lewis

DJ Glen Lewis Year of birth: March 13, 1975

March 13, 1975 Place of birth: Pimville, Soweto, Gauteng Province, South Africa

Pimville, Soweto, Gauteng Province, South Africa Glen Lewis's age: 47 years as of 2022

47 years as of 2022 Nationality: South African

South African Gender: Male

Male Famous as: Singer, Radio DJ, Record producer

Singer, Radio DJ, Record producer Instagram: @glenzito

@glenzito Twitter: @GlenLewisSA

@GlenLewisSA YouTube: @GlenLewis

@GlenLewis Net worth: Approximately $100,000 to $600,000

Glen Lewis's biography

The popular Disc Jockey was born on March 13, 1975, in Pimville, Soweto, Gauteng Province, in South Africa.

Career

The South African loved DJ commenced his music career after completing his high school education. In 1995, he joined Metro FM, where he carried the day by hosting several shows before leaving in 2017.

He then joined Touch HD, where he spent a year before joining Radio 2000, where he hosted a show called The Glenzito SuperDrive during weekdays. However, his stay there was short-lived after being fired for going against the station's policy and playing music from his device.

He has also hosted the First Avenue Breakfast show featuring Unathi Msengana. However, he was later recalled to do what he loves most.

He walked into the limelight after joining Radio 2000 and has since managed to capture his audience's hearts to date. He also embarked on playing in local clubs. His popular tune is the Mid-Tempo CD and the Numero Uno in 1999. In 2000, he released his personal Midtempo.

The DJ has not released any music or songs yet; however, there are several mixes credited to him, including Live from a Secret Location and Live from Vinny's Birthday Tour.

Is Glen Lewis married?

For someone whose life is part of the limelight, you would expect to find all his personal information. However, this is not the case for the South African media personality who has managed to keep most of his private life away from the public eye. As a result, there is no information on Glen Lewis's wife or his children.

Where is Glen Lewis now?

Today, the prestigious DJ hosts a show called The Glenzito SuperDrive on weekdays. He also works as a radio host on Radio 2000 from Monday to Friday.

Where does Glen Lewis come from?

The famous South African radio host and television personality hails from Pimville, Soweto, Gauteng Province, in South Africa.

What is Glen Lewis's real name?

His birth name is Lewis Mpotseng Tshinaba.

Who is the black guy singing in Maid in Manhattan?

Glennon Ricketts Jr., professionally known as Glenn Lewis, is a notable and talented Canadian neo-soul singer and songwriter. Glenn bagged a Grammy Award nomination in 2014.

Glen Lewis has managed to stay on top of his game throughout the years. He is a celebrated South African radio host, TV personality, and DJ today.

