The music industry has grown tremendously and impacted the lives of many across the world. Musicians, too, have earned a living through the songs they play. One such celebrated musician is Bruno Mars. Who is Bruno mars? He is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, musician, and dancer. He has sung some popular songs such as Nothin' on You, Just the Way You Are, Uptown Funk, and That's What I Like. Read more here to get Bruno Mars' net worth and much more.

Bruno Mars' net worth has been a question many of his fans keep asking. This is due to his successful music career that has spanned many years. He started venturing into the music industry in 2000 by writing songs for celebrated artists such as K'Naan's. So, how did he come to be one of the top musicians in the United States? See below!

Bruno Mars' profile and bio

Real name: Peter Gene Bayot Hernandez

Peter Gene Bayot Hernandez Stage name: Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars Birthday: October 8, 1985

October 8, 1985 Bruno Mars age: 35 Years

35 Years Bruno Mars nationality: American

American Sun Sign: Libra

Libra Born Country: United States

United States Born In: Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

Honolulu, Hawaii, United States Famous As: Singer-Songwriter

Singer-Songwriter Bruno Mars height: 5'5" (165 cm)

5'5" (165 cm) Spouse/Ex: Jessica Caban

Jessica Caban Father: Peter Hernandez

Peter Hernandez Mother: Bernadette San Pedro Bayot

Bernadette San Pedro Bayot Siblings: Eric Hernandez, Jamie Hernandez, Presley Hernandez, Tahiti Hernandez, Tiara Hernandez

Eric Hernandez, Jamie Hernandez, Presley Hernandez, Tahiti Hernandez, Tiara Hernandez Bruno Mars' Instagram : @brunomars

: @brunomars Bruno Mars' Twitter: @brunomars

Early life

Bruno was born Peter Gene Hernandez. What is Bruno Mars place of birth? He was born on October 8, 1985, in Honolulu, Hawaii. That makes him 35 years old. He grew up in a musical family, where his father, Pete, was a Latin percussionist from Brooklyn, and the mother, Bernadette, was a singer. Is Bruno Mars Filipino? No. Bruno Mars parents are of different races and nationalities. Unfortunately, his mother died in 2013 at the age of 55 from a brain aneurysm.

Bruno Mars' wife

Did Bruno Mars get married? Though the pop star is not yet officially married, he was once romantically linked to the singer and actress Rita Ora, whom he first met in 2009. Unfortunately, their relationship did not work as they split up in early 2011, citing work pressures. Later the same year, he started dating Jessica Caban. The pair remain a couple and live together in a mansion in the Hollywood Hills with a Rottweiler named Geronimo!

Music journey

Growing up around entertainers, he began picking up musical instruments from his early childhood. Surprisingly, he was not trained to play musical instruments. He just learnt on his own. At the tender age of 4, he was recruited to the family musical act, and he learnt very fast, eventually becoming one of the show's stars.

When he came of age, he joined Roosevelt High School in Hawaii. While there, they joined hands with other friends to form the School Boys band. They would perform during school functions and even when not in school.

After graduating from high school, he decided to relocate to Los Angeles for greener pastures. While there, he continued singing, but it was not easy. He faced a lot of challenges to the point of giving up.

Career breakthrough

After the idea of writing songs came, he faced yet another challenge of knowing how to write songs that sell. Luckily, a friend introduced him to Philip Lawrence, a celebrated songwriter, who agreed to train him to compose songs.

The business of writing and selling songs blossomed, and he decided to focus all his energies on writing for other artists. Over the years, he continued releasing hit after hit, and he became recognized globally as one of the top pop singers.

Awards and achievements

He has received three BRIT awards from five nominations.

He has been nominated for the prestigious Grammy Awards 18 times, winning two of them.

He is also the recipient of 14 awards from ASCAP.

Net worth

He has a guesstimated net worth of $175 million. Much of his wealth comes from his successful music career. He earns most of his fortune through live performances, album sales and sold-out tours.

Bruno Mars' albums

The Grenade Sessions 2011

The Lost Planet 2010

It's Better If You Don't Understand 2010

Doo-Wops & Hooligans (2010)

Unorthodox Jukebox (2012)

24K Magic (2016)

Greatest Songs

Bruno Mars' songs

Marry You

That's What I Like

Treasure

When I Was Your Man

Grenade

Just the Way You Are

The Lazy Song

24K Magic

Locked Out of Heaven

Uptown Funk

Show Me

Runaway Baby

Straight Up & Down

Somewhere in Brooklyn

Talking to the Moon

The Other Side

Too Good to Say Goodbye

Versace on the Floor

An Evening with Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars 2021 songs

Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic Intro

24K Magic

Skate

What happened to Bruno Mars?

Bruno Mars is back! After almost two years, the 35-year-old singer announced that he is releasing a new song and album. He was away from the music scene, but he is now back and big.

Above is info about Bruno Mars' net worth, career, and personal life. He is undoubtedly one of the most talented entertainers in the world right now. Furthermore, he is an inspiration to other upcoming artists who should not give up pursuing their dreams. Briefly.co.za wishes him the very best in life and career.

