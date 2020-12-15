20 best music producers in Africa in 2022: years active, genres, awards
The best music producers in Africa are behind the massive success stories of musicians from the continent. Each African country has several music producers who understand its entertainment industry in and out. Therefore, they know how to help their clients release hits after hits.
The continent's music keeps improving because African music producers and directors are constantly working around the clock to put it on the international map. As a result, many established and upcoming African artists can now meet the high standards of music the international audience expects.
The 20 best music producers in Africa in 2022
The top music producers in Africa listed below hail from different parts of the continent. They come from different backgrounds but are united by music, which is among the things they hold dear to their hearts.
1. Master KG (South Africa)
- Real name: Kgaogelo Moagi
- Date of birth: January 31, 1996
- Place of birth: Tzaneen, South Africa
- Age: 26 years (as of April 2022)
- Occupation: Musician, DJ, and record producer
- Recording labels: Open Mic Productions (former); Elektra France
- Artists associated: David Guetta, Nomcebo Zikode, Burna Boy, Zanda Zakuza,
- Signature sound: Electro, Afropop, and House
- Defining work: Jerusalema ft. Nomcebo, Jerusalema ft. Burna Boy, Jerusalema ft. Nomcebo & Burna Boy
Master KG often has been topping lists of best music producers in Africa in 2022, for he is globally celebrated for being one of Africa's stars who did great things in 2020.
Master KG and Nomcebo's Jerusalema took the world by storm and topped Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart. The producer did two remixes with Burna Boy and Nomcebo, which went viral globally.
Before this, Master KG had received an AFRIMA Award for Best Artist/Group in the African Electro category for his debut studio album Skeleton Move (2018). Jerusalema and its remixes gave him numerous awards, including:
- NRJ Music Awards in 2020 - International song of the year
- African Entertainment Awards USA in 2020 - Song of the Year
- MTV Europe Music Awards in 2020 - Best African Act
- AFRIMMA Video of the Year in 2020
- Four African Muzik Magazine Awards in 2020
- Two SAMA 27 awards in 2021
2. Sarz (Nigeria)
- Real name: Osabuohien Osaretin
- Date of birth: March 17, 1989
- Place of birth: Benin City, Nigeria
- Age: 33 years (as of April 2022)
- Occupation: Record producer and musician
- Recording labels: Trybe Records (former); 1789 Entertainment
- Artists associated: Wizkid, Wurld, Da Grin, Reminisce, Wande Coal
- Signature sound: Afrobeats, pop, hip hop, contemporary, and R&B
- Defining work: Beat Of Life (Samba) ft. Wizkid, Dance Go (Eau de Vie) ft. Wizkid & 2Face Idibia
Sarz is a Nigerian producer famous for hits that have stirred conversations across Africa. He works with numerous artists, including Wizkid, and 2Face Idibia, among others. Sarz is mentioned at the end of his tracks using the tagline "Sarz on the beat."
The producer's 2010 hit song Jor Oh and its remix saw him bag the Best Street Hop award and receive the Best Collaboration award nomination at The Headies. He featured Durella, RuggedMan, Reminisce, Ice Prince and eLDee in the remix. Sarz has received more nominations, including;
- Nigerian Entertainment Awards in 2013 - Music Producer Of The Year and Song Of The Year
- South South Music Awards in 2013 - Producer Of The Year
- The Headies in 2018 - Producer Of The Year
- SoundCity MVP Awards in 2019 - African Producer Of The Year
- AFRIMA in 2019 - Music Producer Of The Year, Songwriter Of The Year, and Best RnB Duo
3. Lizer Classic (Tanzania)
- Real name: Iraju Hamisi Mjege
- Date of birth: 1988
- Place of birth: Uknown
- Age: 34 years (when 2022 ends)
- Occupation: Music producer
- Recording labels: Wasafi Classic Baby
- Artists associated: Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny, Harmonize, Mbosso, Zuchu
- Signature sound: Afrobeats and Bongo Flava
- Defining work: Jibebe by Diamond Platnumz, Kwangwaru by Diamond Platnumz ft. Rayvanny, and Zilipendwa by Diamond Platnumz, Rich Mavoko, Harmonize, Mbosso, Rayvanny, Lava Lava, & Queen Darleen
Lizer Classic ( also called magic fingers) is among the most sought after producers in Swahili speaking countries in East and Central Africa by musicians, but most people who listen to his music do know his face.
The producer is behind the dope beats from Wasafi Classic Baby label owned by Bongo star Diamond Platnumz. Lizer Classic's age will be 34 years by the time 2022 ends. He celebrated his 30th birthday in Kenya in 2018 while participating in the production of Coke Studio Africa 2019 season.
Iraju Hamisi produces cool beats for Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny, Harmonize, and other top Tanzanian artists. The Ayo Lizer drop at the beginning of popular WCB hit tracks refers to him. Some of his work's acknowledgements are:
- Producer of The Year award nomination at the AFRIMMA 2019
- Producer of The Year ward in Burundi in 2014 (won)
4. DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)
- Real name: Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe
- Date of birth: November 15, 1987
- Place of birth: Soshanguve, South Africa
- Age: 34 years (as of April 2022)
- Occupation: Record producer, DJ and vocalist
- Recording labels: Kalawa Jazmee (former); Blaqboy Music
- Artists associated: Kabza De Small, TRESOR, Drake, Wizkid, Reason
- Signature sound: House music, amapiano, and Afropop
- Defining work: Abalele by Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku, Makosa by TRESOR
South Africa has lately been christened the "home of art" due to the quality of work from DJ Maphorisa (also called Madumane) and other talented Mzansi artists. Maphorisa is behind some great hits from Kabza De Small, Mafikizolo, Davido, TRESOR, Drake, Wizkid, and other prominent African stars.
His 2018 single, Midnight Starring ft. DJ Tira, Moonchild Sanelly, and Busiswa gave him nominations for the Favourite Song Of the Year and Favourite DJ awards at the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards. It was also the most voted-for song during the 2018 Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards. His other award nominations include:
- MTV Africa Music Awards - Song of the Year (2016) and Best African Act (2020)
- SA Amapiano Music Awards in 2021 - Best amapiano male DJ/Act
- Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards in 2021 - Best producer and Best AmaPiano songs
5. Magix Enga (Kenya)
- Real name: Njenga Chege
- Date of birth: 1992
- Place of birth: Kenya
- Age: 30 years (when 2022 ends)
- Occupation: Music producer, videographer, and singer
- Recording labels: Magix Empire label
- Artists associated: Otile Brown, Otile Brown, Khaligraph Jones, Naiboi, Arrow Bwoy
- Signature sound: Rap, Afrosoul, hip hop, Afropop, Bongo Flava, Afrotrap, drill, dancehall, reggae, and gengetone
- Defining work: Mambichwa Magix Enga ft. Boondocks Gang, Chachisha by Magix Enga & Zero Sufuri
Magix Enga is also known as Beat King, especially to Bongo Flava, dancehall, genge, and gengetone fans. The producer dominated his country's music industry. Magix Enga has worked on YouTube's most viewed Kenyan hits for stars like Otile Brown, Khaligraph Jones, Timmy T'dat, Shetta from Tanzania, Prezzo, Naiboi, Arrow Bwoy, King Kaka, Noti flow, among others.
Some top songs from the Magix Empire label's boss are Nairobi and Fake (by Shappaman), Bus (ft. Redsan) and Hustle (ft. Fena Gitu). Magix Enga's age is 30 years when 2022 ends. During a YouTube interview with Presenter Ali in January 2022, he claimed to have joined Illuminati for money at age 23 or 24 and would turn 30 this year. The producer also stated that he left the group and became a Christian.
6. Nahreel (Tanzania)
- Real name: Emmanuel Mkono
- Date of birth: December 12, 1989
- Place of birth: Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
- Age: 32 years (as of April 2022)
- Occupation: Recording artist, songwriter, and producer
- Recording labels: Kama Kawa records (former); MJ Records (former); The Industry Studios
- Artists associated: Navy Kenzo, Patoranking, Diamond Platinumz, Vanessa Mdee, Alikiba
- Signature sound: Afrobeats and dancehall
- Defining work: Fella, Morning, Feel Good, Magical
Tanzania is home to some of the best artists in East Africa and larger Africa. From the onset of the older Bongo hits, the Tanzanian entertainment industry has become home to top East African talents, including Nahreel.
The seasoned artist is behind some of the greatest hits from Navy Kenzo, Diamond Platinumz, Patoranking, Vanessa Mdee, Alikiba, etc. Nahreel and his long-term girlfriend Aika formed the Navy Kenzo music group and released many hit songs together.
The producer received the Best Group/Duo Video award from WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards in 2016 and two nominations:
- Best Reggae Dancehall Video
- Best East African Video
7. DJ Zinhle (South Africa)
- Real name: Ntombezinhle Jiyane
- Date of birth: December 30, 1983
- Place of birth: Dannhauser, South Africa
- Age: 38 years (as of April 2022)
- Occupation: DJ, music producer, actress, media personality and businesswoman
- Recording labels: Kalawa Jazmee; Universal Music South Africa
- Artists associated: Boom Shaka, Khanyi Mbau, Mphoza
- Signature sound: House and Dance/Electronic
- Defining work: Umlilo
DJ Zinhle has featured in eKasi: Our Stories (2011), Play Your Part (2012), Tropika Island (2012), and more television series. Her 2019 single Umlilo was certified 3x platinum by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RISA) after gaining 5.1 million streams in three months. DJ Zinhle's Unexpected reality show is on DStv. Some of her other awards are;
- The Top Female DJ in Africa in 2019
- Pan African Artist of the Year in 2020
- The Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award in 2020
8. Killbeatz (Ghana)
- Real name: Joseph Kwame Addison
- Date of birth: November 19
- Place of birth: Tema, Ghana
- Age: Unknown
- Occupation: Music producer and sound engineer
- Recording labels: R2bees; Legacy Life Entertainment
- Artists associated: Sarkodie, Wizkid, Ed Sheeran, Efya, R2Bees, Fuse ODG
- Signature sound: Afrobeats, Afro-pop, Azonto, gospel, highlife, and hiplife
- Defining work: Bibia Be Ye Ye by Ed Sheeran ft. Fuse ODG, Down on One by Sarkodie ft. Fuse ODG
Ghana has not been left behind in quality hits and is graced by some of the best artists and music producers. Killbeatz made the first Ghanaian beat to win a Grammy. Here are some of his awards:
- Producer of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in 2013, 2014, and 2018
9. Nessim Pan Production (Uganda)
- Real name: Isma Mukkuza
- Date of birth: 1994
- Place of birth: Kampala, Uganda
- Age: 28 years (when 2022 ends)
- Occupation: Music producer
- Recording labels: Fire Records (former); Badi Entertainment (former); City Boy
- Artists associated: A Pass, Radio Wease, Don MC, Radio & Weasel, Bebe Cool
- Signature sound: Afrobreats
- Defining work: Maro by A Pass, Munda Awo by B2C, Everywhere I Go by Bebe Cool
Nessim is one of the top music producers in Africa, thanks to the excellent work he has been doing in the entertainment scene. Apart from producing for the big pins of Uganda's music industry, he has been a nurturer, working with upcoming artists and giving them a platform to be superstars.
Nessim when be 28 years old by the time 2022 ends. He came into the limelight in 2015 at age 21 after producing hit songs Maro, Am Loving, Tulikubigele, and more for A Pass. Nessim's other popular songs are Ntunga by Radio & Weasel, Oli Mbuzi by Don MC, and Maze Okwetegeleza by Radio Wease.
10. Sketchy Bongo (South Africa)
- Real name: Yuvir Pillay
- Date of birth: July 15, 1989
- Place of birth: Durban, South Africa
- Age: 32 years (as of April 2022)
- Occupation: Record producer, DJ, and songwriter
- Recording labels: WolfPack (former); Ultra Music (former); Sony Music
- Artists associated: AKA, Da LES, Shekhinah, Mafikizolo, Aewon Wolf
- Signature sound: Hip hop, Pop, House, and EDM
- Defining work: Let You Know Sketchy Bongo and Shekinah
Sketchy Bongo closes the list of the top 10 music producers in Africa in 2022. He is known in South Africa as the masked alter ego of DJ. Sketchy is the only South African producer to have featured on MTV Base. His track with Shekinah, Let You Know, was No. 1 on BBC radio's playlist in the UK, and he was nominated for SAMA's Best Newcomer, Best Pop Album and Record of the Year in 2017.
11. Gemini Major (Malawi)
- Real name: Benn Gilbert Kamoto
- Date of birth: June 14, 1990
- Place of birth: Blantyre, Malawi
- Age: 31 years (as of April 2022)
- Occupation: Record producer and singer-songwriter
- Recording labels: Family Tree Records (former)
- Artists associated: Tshego, Cassper Nyovest, Nadia Nakai, Nasty C, Aewon Wolf, Da LES, Riky Rick, Major League DJz
- Signature sound: Afrobeats
- Defining work: Ragga Ragga (ft. Cassper Nyovest, Riky Rick, Nadia Nakai, & Major League DJz)
Gemini comes from Malawi but works and lives in South Africa. He produced Juice Black for Nasty C, Super Ex for Casper Nyovest, and more songs for Mzansi's top musicians. He has also made songs for TV shows like Forever Young, Gold Diggers, and Mo Love. The nationwide admired artiste has received several nominations, including;
- Producer of the Year at the South Africa Hip Hop Awards in 2015 and 2016.
- Best Collabo at the South African Hip Hop Awards 2016
12. Masterkraft (Nigeria)
- Real name: Sunday Ginikachukwu Nweke
- Date of birth: June 28
- Place of birth: Ajegunle, Lagos State, Nigeria
- Age: 30s (as of April 2022)
- Occupation: Record producer, band director, disc jockey, pianist, and songwriter
- Recording labels: GRAP Entertainment Limited & Masterkraft Beats, MK, Masterkraft
- Artists associated: Flavour N'abania, Wizkid, Tim Godfrey, CDQ
- Signature sound: Afrobeats
- Defining work: Sound Sultan ft. Banky W, Kwarikwa (Remix) by Flavour N’abania ft. Fally Ipupa, Girl by Bracket ft. Wizkid
Masterkraft has always been at the top of his game for old and new times. He was part of the Coke Studio 2019 and has worked with many top-ranking musicians across the continent. Masterkraft is in his 30s. He was born on June 28, but the exact year of birth is publicly unknown. Several Nigerian media outlets have been acknowledging his work in music. For instance:
- Leadership newspaper ranked him among the Top 10 Music Producers In Nigeria in 2014.
- In 2015, Nigeria Entertainment Today ranked him among Nigeria's Top 7 Biggest Music Producers at the Moment.
- Thisday newspaper listed him among the Top 10 Music Producers in Nigeria in 2015.
13. Shado Chris (Ivory Coast)
- Real name: Fale Djerianene Christian Marc-Alexandre
- Date of birth: October 2, 1987
- Place of birth: Cocody, Abidjan, Ivory Coast
- Age: 36 years (as of April 2022)
- Occupation: Music producer and singer
- Recording labels: Boss Playa Music
- Artists associated: Serge Beynaud, Kiff No Beat, Force One, DJ Lewis, Bamba Ami Sarah
- Signature sound: Afrobeats
- Defining work: Jeux de reins, H20, D'aller où, Célib à Terre
Shado Chris is a top-tier music producer from Ivory Coast. His works have defined him over time. Some of his works include Menbalescouilles and Jeux de reins. The music executive has also been featured in the Coke Studio productions.
He has collaborated with Force One, DJ Lewis, Bamba Ami Sarah, Debordo Doliziana, DJ Moasco, DJ Mareshal, and others. Some of Shado's awards are:
- Best Male Artist and Best Music Video during the 2016 Ivorian Music Oscar nominations
- Gold Kundé nomination for Best Artist in West Africa,
- Afrima Award nomination for his song Noctambule with Beninese
- The RapIvoire Award for Best Beatmaker
14. RMBO (South Africa)
- Real name: Tshepang Ramoba
- Date of birth: 1987
- Place of birth: South Africa
- Age: 35 years (as of April 2022)
- Occupation: Singer, producer, and drummer
- Recording labels: POST POST
- Artists associated: BLK JKS, Alicia Keys, The Roots
- Signature sound: Afrobeats, electronic, and contemporary music
- Defining work: Bana Baka
RMBO abandoned his post-graduate music studies to go on a world tour with his band BLK JKS. He was voted the Best Musician by Billboard at the SXSW festival in Texas and received the SAMA for Best Alternative album as a part of BLK JKS.
He collaborated with Alicia Keys during the world cup opening concert and played with The Roots alongside drummer Questlove. He was also a director at POST POST, a music production house with a record label, studio, and management agency. Ramoba released Bana Baka in January at age 35.
15. Cedo (Kenya)
- Real name: Cedo Kadenyi
- Date of birth: 1984
- Place of birth: Kenya
- Age: 38 years (when 2022 ends)
- Occupation: Music producer, director, and mentor
- Recording labels: Pacho Group
- Artists associated: Sauti Sol, Nyashinski, Chameleone, H_Art The Band, Rich Mavoko
- Signature sound: Afrobeats, soul, Bongo Flava, rap
- Defining work: Malaika and Mungu Pekee by Nyashinski,
Cedo is one of Kenya’s finest music producers, judging from the partnerships he has had and the songs he has produced so far. He has worked with Sauti Sol, Nyashinski, King Kaka, Naiboi, Avril, Nyota Ndogo, H_Art The Band, Gilad, Dela, Amos & Josh, and others. Some of his singles include Malaika and Mungu Pekee by Nyashinski and Kristoff’s Dandia.
16. Fally Ipupa (Congo)
- Real name: Fally Ipupa N'simba
- Date of birth: December 14, 1977
- Place of birth: Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Age: 44 years (as of April 2022)
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, dancer, philanthropist, guitarist and producer
- Recording labels: Universal Records (Label AZ)
- Artists associated: Koffi Olomide's Quartier Latin International band, Diamond Platnumz
- Signature sound: Lingala and Afrobeats
- Defining work: Droit Chemin, Arsenal de Belles Melodies, Power "Kosa Leka"
Fally Ipupa is among the richest music producers in Africa. Before going solo, he was in Koffi Olomide's band from 1999 to 2006. Fally has done collaborations with top artists like Diamond Platnumz. The star has received these awards:
- GRAMMY Awards in 2009 - Artist Of The Year
- MTV Africa Music Awards in 2010 - Best Video, Best Francophone
- BET Awards - Best International Act: Africa (2011), Best International Act (2018)
- MTV Europe Music Awards in 2018 - Best African Act
17. DJ Tira (South Africa)
- Real name: Mthokozisi Khathi
- Date of birth: August 24, 1976
- Place of birth: Hlambanyathi, South Africa
- Age: 45 years (as of April 2022)
- Occupation: DJ, record producer and Kwaito artist
- Recording labels: Kalawa Jazmee (former); Afrotainment
- Artists associated: Babes Wodumo, C'ndo, Distruction Boyz, DJ Maphorisa, Qwabe Twins
- Signature sound: Gqom and Kwaito music
- Defining work: Rockstar Forever, 21 Years Of DJ Tira
DJ Tira rose to fame in 2000 after winning the Smirnoff SA DJ Knockout contest. His 2020 album, 21 Years Of DJ Tira, was certified platinum by the Recording Industry of South AfricaAfrica (RISA). It has Nguwe and Uyandazi hit singles. DJ Tira's fifth studio album, Rockstar Forever (2021), was No. 1 on the iTunes chart. Some of his awards are:
- AMFMA in 2004 - Best Compilation album
- 1st KZN Entertainment Awards in 2020 - Special Achievement Award
18. Tekno (Nigeria)
- Real name: Augustine Miles Kelechi
- Date of birth: December 17, 1992
- Place of birth: Bauchi, Nigeria
- Age: 29 years (as of April 2022)
- Occupation: Singer and songwriter
- Recording labels: Made Men Music Group (Former); K-Money Entertainment (Former); Island (Former); Universal (Former); Cartel
- Artists associated: Ice Prince, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Zlatan, Flavour N'abania, Timaya
- Signature sound: Afrobeats, hip hop, and R&B
- Defining work: Old Romance, Tekno Miles
Tekno is a songwriter, creator, and singer. The Nigerian sensation is taking Africa by storm. He gives the best in production and takes his songs to a whole new level in audio and video quality. In 2019, Tekno was featured on Beyoncé's Don't Jealous Me single on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. The music producer has won these awards;
- 9th Nigeria Music Video Awards in 2015 -Best Pop Extra Video
- MTV Africa Music Awards in 2016 - Best New Act
19. Spellz (Nigeria)
- Real name: Ben’Jamin Obadje
- Date of birth: Unknown
- Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria
- Age: Unknown
- Occupation: Music producer
- Recording labels: 323 Entertainment
- Artists associated: Chuddy K, Davido, 9ice, Banky W, Tiwa Savage, D'Prince, Dammy Krane
- Signature sound: Afrobeats
- Defining work: How Long by Davido, Keys to the City by Tiwa Savage, Mummy Mi by Wizkid
There's no doubt that Nigeria is a pioneer in filming and music in Africa. Artists from Nigeria have been leading in art and music. That has also seen a rise in the number of music producers. One of the greatest creators in the industry is Spellz.
Some of his hit songs are My Dear by Dammy Krane, Gaga Crazy by Chuddy K, and Check and Balance by Burna Boy. The producer has received these recognitions and awards;
- Nigeria Entertainment Awards in 2013 - Music Producer of the Year
- Thisday newspaper ranked among its 2016 Top 10 Music Producers in Nigeria.
- The Nigerian Entertainment Today added him to its Top 10 music producers in July 2016.
- The Beatz Awards in 2018 - Afro Pop Producer Of The Year for producing Ma Lo by Tiwa Savage
20. J Blessin (Kenya)
- Real name: Jibril Blessing
- Date of birth: April 15, 1988
- Place of birth: Kenya
- Age: 34 years (as of April 2022)
- Occupation: Cinematographer, music video producer, television director
- Recording labels: Link Video Global
- Artists associated: Janet Otieno, Christina Shusho, Eko Dydda, Jimmy Gait
- Signature sound: Gospel
- Defining work: Napokea Kwako by Janet Otieno & Christina Shusho, Sir by Eko Dydda, Am Walking By Alemba & Exodus, Holiday by Jimmy Gait
Kenya is home to some of the best talents in Africa and the world. J Blessing features among the top music producers in Africa because he releases quality and sustainable music. He is also a producer at Kenya's best TV comedy show, Churchill Show.
J Blessing owns Link Video Global, where he has published over 1000 music videos. He does not produce secular music because he is a committed Christian. The star has many awards, including;
- Video Producer of the Year at the 2011 Groove Awards
- Three Worship Video of the Year at Mwafaka Awards
Who are the top 10 music producers in Africa in 2022?
- Master KG (South Africa)
- Sarz (Nigeria)
- Lizer Classic (Tanzania)
- DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)
- Magix Enga (Kenya)
- Nahreel (Tanzania)
- DJ Zinhle (South Africa)
- Killbeatz (Ghana)
- Nessim Pan Production (Uganda)
- Sketchy Bongo (South Africa)
Who is the best music producer in South Africa?
The top 10 best South African music producers are:
- DJ Tira
- DJ Zinhle
- Tshepang 'RMBO' Ramoba
- Sketchy Bongo
- Tweezy
- Ganja Beatz
- POP
- DJ Kent
- Black Coffee
- Kabza De Small
Who is the best music producer in South Africa in 2021?
If you are wondering, "who is the best producer in South Africa in 2021?" Master KG was at the top, for he received the most awards. Jerusalema was nominated for these awards:
- K H M A - Best Producer
- Net Honours - Most Played Alternative Song
- Global Music Awards Africa - Global Most Popular Song of the Year, Global Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year
The song and its remixes also received:
- International Achievement Award and SAMRO Composer highest Airplay at SAMA 27
- Male Artist of the Year at VN Awards
- Record of the Year at Global Music Awards Africa
- African Artist of the Year at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Who is the best Nigerian music producer?
The best 10 Nigerian music producers are:
- Killertunes
- Kel P
- NorthBoi
- MasterKraft
- Young John (The Wicked Producer)
- Fresh VDM
- Shizzy
- Ozedikus
- Spellz
- SperoacHBeatz
Who is the best music producer in Nigeria?
Other best Nigerian music producers are:
- Stephanie Okereke
- Don Jazzy
- Ayo Makun
- Legendary Beatz
- Genevieve Nnaji
Who is the richest music producer in Africa?
Most wealthy African musicians are also producers. The top five are:
- Akon - $80 million
- Black Coffee - $60 million
- Davido - $40 million
- Wizkid - $30 million
- 2Face Idibia - $22.7 million
Who is the most famous music producer?
The world's best music producers of all time are:
- Rick Rubin
- Dr Dre
- DJ Khaled
- Martin Hannett
- Sir George Martin
- Nile Rodgers
- Susan Rogers
- Quincy Jones
- Sam Phillips
- Berry Gordy
- Martin Hannett
- Linda Perry
- John Leckie
- Steve Albini
- Brian Eno
The entertainment industry in Africa is fast evolving, and that calls for creativity, intelligence, and investment. As more artists come up, so are top music producers in Africa to back up their talent and art.
