Lizzo net worth: The Truth Hurts singer earnings, house, pay

Lizzo’s net worth has significantly kept growing over the years thanks to her ability to create excellent and relatable music. At the moment, she is a household name in the music scene. Besides The Truth Hurts hit song, she has released several other tunes such as Juice, Good as Hell, and Tempo. Perhaps, this is the reason why many of her fans are interested in knowing her net worth.

Lizzo attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Music, like any other field, pays, and Lizzo’s case is proof enough. The 33-year-old has a lot to show for her music career. Interestingly, she lives a flashy life and owns a considerable number of properties, including a house. So, how much is singer Lizzo worth?

Who is Lizzo?

Lizzo is an established singer born on 27th April 1988 in Detroit, MI. She is the youngest in the family of Shari Johnson-Jefferson and Michael Jefferson. Unfortunately, her father passed away in 2009. The names of her older siblings are Vanessa and Mikey Jefferson.

She went to Alief Elsik High School for her high school studies. Later, she proceeded to the University of Houston for her higher learning. Lizzo precisely pursued classical music. Apart from singing, she is also a pro at playing the flute.

Her interest in music started at a younger age. By the time she was in her early teenage years, she had already made up her mind; she wanted to be a musician, and her dream came to pass. At the moment, she is among the celebrated American singers.

How much is Lizzo worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lizzo singer's net worth is $10 million as of 2021. Based on her current worth, she is among the wealthiest female singers in the US. Also, the figure is probably expected to continue growing in the future.

Sources of income

Anthony Anderson and Lizzo attend the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in 2020. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

How does Lizzo make her money? Music is her primary source of income. She has released countless songs and a few notable albums. In addition, some of her songs have topped various music charts in and outside the US.

Also, like any other artist, she earns through performances. So, how much does Lizzo get paid? Her pay varies depending on various factors. Overall, she is allegedly estimated to earn between $872 thousand and $1.2 million per year.

Besides music, she is also a talented actress, producer, and composer. Below is a comprehensive summary of his sources of wealth:

Music

Interestingly, Lizzo started singing in bands at 19 years old. Her ability to play the flute was an advantage. She drew inspiration from big stars such as Beyoncé, Freddie Mercury, and Aretha Franklin.

In 2013, she moved to Minneapolis, MN. While there, she co-founded The Chalice, which helped her release a few songs that put her in the limelight. At the time of writing, she has 52 soundtrack credits and three composing credits.

Also, she has five albums and EPs. They include:

Lizzobangers (2013)

(2013) Big Grrrl Small World (2015)

(2015) Coconut Oil (2016)

(2016) 3rd Ward Bounce (2018)

(2018) Cuz I Love You (2019)

At the time of writing, music has earned her six awards and 16 nominations. Probably, more are on the way because she continues to release hit after hit. Also, her music does well, and she hardly misses the Billboard charts.

Acting

Lizzo has also made appearances in a few films and TV shows. In 2021, she is expected to star as Magic Mushroom in Yeti! Yeti! Some of her other appearances include:

Brad Neely's Harg Nallin' Sclopio Peepio (2016) as a guest star

(2016) as a guest star UglyDolls (2019) as Lydia

(2019) as Lydia Hustlers (2019) as Lizzo

(2019) as Lizzo Lizzo's house

Lizzo's house and other properties

Lizzo released her debut album in 2013. Photo: @izzobeeating

Source: Instagram

Where does Lizzo live? Lizzo, like any other established singer, leads a fulfilling life because her paycheck can afford it. For instance, she lives in an expensive and luxurious house. Usually, she shares pictures of her home on her social media platforms.

During the Vogues’ 73 Questions segment, the Grammy-award winning singer gave her viewers an exclusive view of her beautiful home. The house features panoramic windows, classy shelves filled with books, awards, decorative items, a spacious backyard, pool, and various green plants planted in the compound.

The 33-year-old drives a luxurious car that matches her success. However, unlike some celebrities, she hardly shows off her expensive rides on social media. Also, in December 2020, she surprised her mother with a brand new Audi.

Indeed, Lizzo’s net worth is impressive. The star has worked diligently over the years, and her career is already paying off. As a result, she is an inspiration for young ladies wishing to venture into the entertainment space.

