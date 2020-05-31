Pursuing your passion takes a bold first step. In this article, we guide you on various DJ academies that you can apply to and join to learn how to be a skilled disc jockey based on your skill level. Do you want to know what to study to be a DJ? Keep reading.

How do you become a DJ? To become a DJ, you can enrol in the various programs offered by the academies listed below. In a couple of months, you will be able to call yourself a professional DJ.

Where can I learn to be a DJ?

Are you asking the question, how do I become a professional DJ mixer? We list the ten best DJ academies and DJ courses that will ensure you can make your dreams come true.

1. Rise Academy

It is an all-round academy that strives to educate novice DJs as well as improve the skills of those who are already in the industry. They give students the incredible opportunity to showcase their talents and take their craft to the next level. This is done by providing three different courses:

The Ultimate DJ course. This course applies to those who have never handled DJ equipment more and would like to pursue it. It is divided into four levels, which increase with complexity. It costs R17,950.

The Advanced DJ course. This course applies to DJs who are already in the industry and want to become one of the best DJs in the country. It costs R16,950.

The one-day power workshop. It is a comprehensive one-day workshop.

The Rise Academy head office Johannesburg address is 173 Oxford road, Rosebank Johannesburg, 2196.

2. DJ4Life

They provide a fully packed course that is ideal for students who are unfamiliar with the decks and want to pursue DJing as a passion, profession, or hobby. No prior training is required to enrol, and this course also tackles all music styles. After the course, you can market yourself as a professional DJ.

The DJ courses fees come in three modes of payment:

70/30 Payment plan - R19,000 in total; the first instalment of R13,300 and final instalment of R5,700

Once off payment - R18,200

Monthly fee - R2,050

3. Soul Candi

They started as a record shop and have evolved into transferring the skills of being a DJ to those who are interested. The duration of the course covers a maximum of 8 weeks, with two cases every week. One class is a practical one, and the other is a theory class. After completion, students will receive a short learning programme certificate.

Soul Candi DJ school fees are R4,250.

4. Pioneer DJ institute

This institute provides an avenue to learn, nurture, and develop your style as a DJ. They also offer a variety of courses ranging from a course for new DJ's, Pro DJ's, HipHop DJ's, Deep House, and much more.

Each course taken is priced separately, and the range of prices is from R2,500 to R25,000. The full price R25,000 is for the complete DJ and music production course. Pioneer DJ institute online is also an option, with packages for learning how to make beats at home.

5. Maloosabi DJ Academy

This academy prides itself in its smaller classes, ensuring ample time with equipment. They have a 100% student success rate, both practical and theoretical approaches to learning, providing the student with all-rounded knowledge.

They offer three courses:

Basic DJ lessons. For those who are looking for a starting point. It costs R2,200.

Private DJ lessons. They go for R449 per lesson and the fundamentals of being a DJ. It costs R2,600.

Private DJ lessons. They go for R449 per lesson.

6. MixClub DJ School

They offer a comprehensive 1-year course that specialises in being a DJ and music production. The entire fees are R14,500. Lessons begin each year in February. The students receive a certificate for each module completed at graduation and a DJ Mix Club Diploma at the end of the course.

7. SAE Institute South Africa

They teach the art, science, and business of being a professional DJ. The instructors are different legends like Ready D, Azhul, and DJ E-20. You will learn about performance, mixing, mashups, remixing, and much more. After completion of the course, you receive a certificate of attendance.

8. DJ Academy

Their mission is to inspire and enable students to achieve their goals by providing necessary equipment, competent tutors, and intimate classes. The courses come in three levels:

Basic set of lessons - These consist of 6 sessions of 2 hours each at the cost of R3,200.

Intermediate set of lessons - These have 10 sessions of 2 hours each at the price of R6,500.

Complete Basic to Pro Lessons - Begins with the basics of Djing and finishes off on a professional level at the price of R12,000.

9. Underground Pro DJ Academy

UPDA is the academy for the underdog it is run by DJ Ron 'Xrated' Peterson and Jude Webb. They offer 3-month courses for three levels, beginner, intermediate, and pro.

They are also involved in community outreach programmes by encouraging students to bring in underprivileged teens from their communities to learn for free. There is an option for 1-month lessons.

10. Academy of Sound Engineering

They offer a DJ masterclass where they cover hardware knowledge of turntables (CDJs and DJMs) and software skills on a range of different DJ applications. They also have music production courses and much more to ensure that you diversify as much as possible.

Fuse Academy by DJ Zinhle, unfortunately, did not make a list because it was closed down. It was the academy before an employee allegedly collected fees from students when the school had closed down. The DJ Zinhle DJ school will not open anytime soon.

That is everything you need to know about the 10 best DJ academies and DJ courses in South Africa.

