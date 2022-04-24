Hope Mbhele, a popular South African actress, is not only beautiful but also talented. She has been making headlines for her remarkable role as Busisiwe, aka Mabusi, in the show Umkhokha, which airs on Mzansi Magic every Sunday at 8 pm. How well do you know her?

Hope during the Celeb City boxing match between rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest and actor and musician NaakMusiQ at Sun City Superbowl on April 09, 2022 in South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

As evident from her pictures, the South African beauty is also a natural hair enthusiast. She wears many hats where she doubles up as an actress, entrepreneur, and radio personality. She revealed that she owns about four taxis, courtesy of her entrepreneurial personality and skills.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Hope Mbhele

Hope Mbhele Hope Mbhele's date of birth: April 5, 1996

April 5, 1996 Place of birth: Umthwalume, Portshepstone, Kwa-Zulu Natal

Umthwalume, Portshepstone, Kwa-Zulu Natal Hope Mbhele's age: 26 years as of 2022

26 years as of 2022 Nationality: South African

South African Gender: Female

Female Famous as: Actress, radio presenter, singer

Actress, radio presenter, singer Height: 1.65m

1.65m Twitter: @hope_mbhele

@hope_mbhele Hope Mbhele's Instagram: @hope_mbhele

@hope_mbhele Net worth: $500,000

Early life

The celebrated actress was born on April 5, 1996, to Hope Mbhele's parents. She is the eldest of three siblings, who are all boys.

South African beauty is also a natural hair enthusiast. Photo: @hope_mbhele

Source: Instagram

She graduated with a bachelor's in Business and later studied Drama to pursue what she loved most. She revealed why she studied Business and is quoted saying;

I studied Business because I come from an entrepreneurial family, and it only made sense for me to venture into it. In addition, her mother, who was a radio DJ, influenced her love for music today.

Career

Even though the actress is relatively young, she is thriving in her career. The actress is also a radio presenter at Gagasi Fm, where she enjoys music. She hosts two shows titled Breakfast Gang gans and Sunday Chill Zone. The actress started her career in 2016 as an extra on Uzalo. She then participated in various auditions and landed herself a lead role in a Showmax film titled Goodbye Gogo.

The actress is also a radio presenter at Gagasi Fm, where she hosts two shows titled Breakfast Gang gans and Sunday Chill Zone. Photo: @hope_mbhele

Source: Instagram

On Umkhokha, the 26-year-old actress plays the character of MaBusi, who recently qualifies as a medical doctor. She was forced to marry Siphamandla, not for love but for the sake of the church. For her, landing the role was an easy walk in the park since she had grown up in a cultural home. Hope Mbhele's movies include:

Goodbye Gogo

Umkhokha

Uzalo

During an interview with The Hustlers Corner SA on YouTube, the actress revealed that she is also a songwriter, which she loves and enjoys doing. Hope Mbhele's songs include one song titled Ngeke, where she is featured. The music is by Sphectacula and DJ Naves and features Beast, Hope, Leehleza, and Prince Bulo.

Hope Mbhele's pictures

The actress is renowned for her taste in fine things, including epic photos. Her gorgeous looks, well-toned body, and natural hair bring out her beauty. Here are some of her pictures that leave her fans elated.

1. African queen

The actress started her career in 2016 as an extra on Uzalo. Photo: @hope_mbhele

Source: Instagram

Not everyone can rock the African look and take it away. But, for the Umkhokha actress, it is effortless.

2. I'm an original and that is perfection in itself

The actress was born on April 5, 1996, to her parents. Photo: @hope_mbhele

Source: Instagram

Who said that jungle green and yellow are not fit for each other. The actress looks gorgeous in the mash-up.

3. Life is way too short for bad vibes

On Umkhokha , the actress plays the character of MaBusi, who is forced to marry Siphamandla, not for love but for the sake of the church. Photo: @hope_mbhele

Source: Instagram

Hard work, patience, persistence, and zeal are additions to success. The actress is on set to film an episode of the Umkhokha show.

Is Hope Mbhele married?

Most of her fans are eager to find out if the gorgeous actress is out of the market. She, like most celebrities, has managed to keep her personal life out of the public. Unfortunately, this means that there is no information about Hope Mbhele's boyfriend.

However, the actress is not married. So, fans will have to wait for who will sweep her feet off and become Hope Mbhele's husband.

Hope Mbhele is a true definition of a Jack of all trades. She has taken the entertainment world by storm after starring in the Showmax movie titled Goodbye Gogo and her role on Umkhokha.

