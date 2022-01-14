Dream Girl Starlife series: cast, teasers, plot summary, full story

Every person has dreams that they wish to accomplish at some point in their lives. This is the case for a beautiful young girl named Lakshmi Mathur, who aims to become a famous actress. Dream Girl Starlife new show unfolds and depicts that life will not always be fair, and sometimes, one has to make sacrifices to live their dream one day.

Dream Girl Starlife episodes will take you through the lives of a famous family residing in Mumbai. Thus, you cannot afford to miss the series. So, tune in for an exciting journey as Dream Girl January episodes premiers on January 20, 2022.

Dream Girl Starlife plot summary

Dream Girl Starlife series follows the story of a young girl known as Lakshmi Mathur, who hails from Jodhpur. She looks up to a popular actress Ayesha from a young age and dreams of becoming an actress one day. So she decides and moves from her hometown to Mumbai with her dreams at heart.

Dream Girl Starlife cast members

The show has some of the best Indian actors and actresses. They are talented and perfect for the various cast they have. Here are some of the prominent Dream Girl cast;

1. Nikita Dutta as Lakshmi Samar Sareen

Nikita Dutta (born 11 November, 1990) is an Indian Television actress.

She becomes Samar’s widow after being killed while putting out a fire. She is also Karan’s adoration interest, but Samar does not share the same feelings as him.

2. Shraddha Arya as Ayesha Manav Sareen/Ayesha Raghav Rastogi/Aarti Roy

Shraddha Arya (born 17 August, 1987) is an Indian Television actress.

She also plays the role of Karan’s senior sister, Aarti’s twin sister, Manav’s widow and Raghu’s first/ex. She is also Ayesha’s twin sister and Karan’s senior sister.

3. Megha Gupta as Aarti Raghav Rastogi (née Roy) (After plastic surgery)

Megha Gupta (born 13 May, 1985) is an Indian Television actress.

The actress is Karan’s senior sister, Ayesha’s twin sister and Raghu’s subsequent spouse.

4. Mohsin Khan as Samar Sareen

Mohsin Khan (October 26, 1991) is an Indian Television actor.

He is Manav’s more youthful sibling and Lakshmi’s better half.

Here are some other of the cast members;

Khalid Siddiqui as Manav Sareen

Sudeep Sahir as Raghav “Raghu” Rastogi: Ayesha’s second/ex and Aarti’s better half

Alina Kumar as Tanya

Purvi Mundada as Richa

Virendra Singh as Rishi Mathur – Lakshmi’s dad

Aparna Kumar as Nandini Thakur

Chaitanya Choudhury as Abhimanyu

Rukhsar Rehman as Amrita

Geeta Tyagi as Shanti Mathur/Bua Ji Lakshmi’s auntie and Rishi Mathur’s sister

Dream Girl Starlife full story

A prestigious family known as the Sareens in Mumbai owns the Navarang Studious. Lakshmi, who hails from Jodhpur, visits Mumbai to live her dream. She falls in love with one of the Sareen’s unmarried sons, known as Samar.

Samar has an elder sister-in-law known as Ayesha Roy, who is ambitious and cunning. She wants no one taking her place as the country’s Dream Girl. She is ready to do anything to protect her title. Samar is angered after Lakshmi tries to prove her skills. Samar also finds out that her-now threat and Samar love each other.

Samar becomes Lakshmi’s stumbling block, but she passes the challenges thrown her way. Ayesha misleads her brother Karan that Lakshmi loves him, which is not the case.

Ayesha succeeds in transferring the Navarang’s properties to her name. Samar and Lakshmi tie the knot. The property is set ablaze, and Karan, Samar, and his elder brother, Manav, are sent to put it down.

Manav and Samar are supposedly killed. Samar’s body is recovered, but his brother’s body is not. The Sareen family finds out Ayesha’s hidden secret; she has a twin sister known as Aarti, who agrees to help them secure their properties. This is achieved where Aarti convinces the investors that she will pay their money and interest owed to them.

There is a new entry to the show known as Raghu. Ayesha does her best to impress Raghu. Aart does her best to take back Navrang to its former days and glory. Ayesha gets married to Raghu after pretending to be Aarti. This is after Raghu and Aarti have fallen in love with each other.

Aarti’s face is burned, which confuses people, and no one can tell the difference between Ayesha and Aarti. Aarti plans to revenge Ayesha for all the pain she has caused in her life. Aarti gets a new face, and this time, she is more enduring and robust and exposes Ayesha.

Ayesha’s truth is revealed by her twin sister, Aarti and Raghu. However, Ayesha is not ready to go down, and she fakes to lose her memory. As a result, the police fail to arrest her and instead, she is allowed to live in the Sareen house until she recovers.

In the meantime, Raghu and Aarti tie the knot and have a baby girl. Ayesha steals the young baby and runs off with her. She leaves her career, stardom, and title behind due to her evil personality. Her motive is to train the girl to become the next Dream Girl.

A quick glimpse of the Dream Girl Starlife teasers will help you understand what to expect from talented actors and actresses. Catch the show as it premiers on January 20, 2022.

