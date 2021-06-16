Glow TV A Love to Die for series: cast, full story, plot summary, teasers

A Love to Die for is among the most viewed Indian series on Glow TV. Did you know that A Love to Die for is called Ishq Mein Marjawan in Hindi? The show's title's translation in English means I will die in love. Its cast comprises Indian top-rated actors like Arjun Bijlani, Aalisha Panwar and Nia Sharma.

A Love to Die for is a fictional story about Aarohi's undying love for Deep. Additionally, the show's main themes are family, love, and betrayal. Beyond Dreams Entertainment and Yash A. Patnaik are A Love to Die for soapie's producers. Yash is a renowned Indian scriptwriter and film producer.

A Love to Die for cast and storyline

The show's actors are familiar faces to Indian soapie lovers. You have probably watched them on several popular television entertainment programs and loved their acting skills. A Love to Die for main actors include:

1. Arjun Bijlani as Deep Rainchad

He marries three ladies, Tara, Aarohi and Netra, at different stages in his life. However, Tara controls his life even when he is married to the other two women.

2. Aalisha Panwar as Tara Rainchand

She is Deep's first wife and harms every woman who falls in love with Deep. Tara feels like she owns Deep. The man obliges to everything she demands.

3. Nia Sharma as Aarohi Kashyap

She is Deep's second wife. He marries her under false pretence and ruins her life to protect Tara, a serial killer, from paying for her crimes.

4. Shoaib Ibrahim as Abhimanyu Chatterjee

He meets Aarohi after Tara and Deep have completely ruined her life. The martial arts professional teaches her self-defence skills and helps her get back at her Tara and Deep.

5. Sonarika Bhadoria as Netra

She is Deep's third wife. He marries her after separating from Tara and Aarohi. The blind Deep later realises she is a wolf in sheep's skin.

Other A Love to Die for cast members

There are many A Love to Die for actors playing minor and recurring roles. Those who make regular appearances in the series include:

Amit Behl as Deep's birth father

Lata Sabharwal as Deep's birth mother

Mihir Mishra as Prithvi (Deep's foster father)

Tuhinaa Vohra as Maya (Deep's foster mother)

Sachin Chaubey as Shera (Deep's assistant)

Faiza Faiz as Sanaya (Deep's ally)

Suchita Trivedi as Tara's mother

Abhinav Kohli as Tara's father

Vineet Raina as Tara's brother

Shravani Goswami as Aarohi's mother

Aashish Mehrotra as Aarohi's boyfriend

Sakshi Sharma as Aarohi's sister

Harsh Vashisht as Aarohi's brother (Aniket)

Vividha Kirti as Aarohi's friend

Aakanksha Awasthi as Aniket's wife

Pratyaksh Panwar as Aniket's son

Ravi Gossain as Netra's adoptive father

Rajlaxmi Solanki as Netra's adoptive mother

Araham Sawant as Netra's adoptive brother

Prithvi Zutshi as Aarohi's father

Vishavpreet Kaur as Abhimanyu's mother

Mrinalini Tyagi as a police officer

Kushal Punjabi as a lawyer

There is no dull episode in every series these actors have performed in. A Love to Die for teasers have fascinating updates about every month's episodes.

A Love to Die for summary

Tara, the psychopath, gets away with most of her crimes. She threatens to expose her husband's shady deals if he lets her go to jail. Deep does not love Tara but agrees to make the woman he loves, Aarohi, pay for Tara's crimes. He takes advantage of the striking resemblance between the two ladies to set up Aarohi. Aarohi finds out the mess she is in after marrying Deep.

A Love to Die for full story

A Love to Die for full story is so captivating that you would not want to miss watching an episode. Deep Raichand is a wealthy and powerful man. He likes Aarohi Kashyap the first time he sets his eyes on her at a party.

Tara discovers Deep loves Aarohi, but she has a boyfriend named Vishal Raheja. Deep denies being in love with Aarohi when she confronts him. Meanwhile, Aarohi is unaware that Depp is married, leave alone to a serial killer.

Tara gets jealous of Aarohi and tries to kill her in vain. She kills Aarohi's brother named Aniket Kashyap to warn Aarohi to stay away from Deep. Tara later realises that Aarohi is the best scapegoat to use to avoid getting imprisoned.

She kills Aarohi's boyfriend, Vishal Raheja, to pave the way for her husband to marry her. The marriage enables Tara and Deep to make the public believe Aarohi is a serial killer on the loose. Deep also wants Aarohi to stay behind bars because she overheard Tara talking to him about his fake family.

Deep hired a fake foster family that helps him protect Tara from going to jail. His ally, Sanaya, pretends to be his foster sister. The tycoon pays his manager, Prithvi, to be his foster father and Tara's aunt, Maya, acts as his foster mother.

Aarohi serves a two-year jail term and regains her freedom. She tracks Deep and discovers he lives in Mumbai. Aarohi starts working at Deep's mansion as a maid using a fake name, Kesari. Tara's mother, Roma, tells Kesari about Deep's true-life history.

He is an orphan, and his real surnames are Raj Singh. She states more details about his birth parents and that she forced him to marry Tara. Tara was desperately in love with him, and his presence reduced her killing tendencies.

Deep discovers that Kesari is the woman he sent to jail. He snitches on Tara to the cops when she murders another person. He protects Kesari as an apology for running her life in the past. Deep tells them that the killer is "Aarohi" when referring to Tara. They arrest Tara thinking she is Aarohi.

Tara's mother, Roma, begs Deep to get her daughter out of jail in vain. The vengeful Tara returns to the house, intending to kill Kesari but accidentally stabs Roma to death. Aarohi takes up her real identity and drops the name Kesari.

Aarohi does not recognise her face when she wakes up from a coma three months later. She learns that Deep paid for her plastic surgery and lives with Tara in the Raichand ranch. Aarohi hurts more when she finds out she is expecting his child.

Aarohi plans to get back at Deep, but he makes her believe that he still loves her. Tara and her brother, Virat, discover their plan to elope. She tries to kill Aarohi's unborn baby by making it looking like Aarohi attempted suicide.

Aarohi survives the murder attempt but loses the pregnancy. She believes Deep pushed her down the cliff and starts life over in a small village. The lady meets a fighting expert named Abhimanyu, who teaches her self defence tactics and martial arts.

Meanwhile, Deep hates Aarohi because he thinks she killed herself and their unborn baby. He falls in love with Tara, and their marriage flourishes until Abhimanyu arrives at the Raichand ranch to expose their hideous deeds.

Aarohi drops her revenge plan once more when Deep professes his love for her. She is unaware that he wants to get rid of her. A mysterious Mr X appears in the series and tries to take over the ranch. Aarohi suspects Mr X is Deep but cannot prove her suspicions.

She discovers a few months later that Mr X is Deep's estranged twin brother. Furthermore, the lady learns that Deep lost his eyesight, and he does lucrative businesses through his assistant, Shera.

Deep's new wife, Netra, is corrupt and a gold-digger, while Aarohi is a reputable police officer. Aarohi is investigating allegations about Deep running illegal jewellery and almonds' businesses. She discovers he is innocent and tries to rescue him from Netra's trap.

Deep regains his eyesight when Tara donates her eyes to him before she dies. It turns out later that she faked her death. She returns to the ranch and tries to kill Netra. Aarohi, Tara, and Deep's love triangle resurface after Netra gets out of the picture.

What happens in A Love to Die for when the love triangle remerges? Glow TV airs the novella from Mondays to Fridays at 18h00 and 18h30. Tune in on channel 167 on DStv and channel 570 on StarTimes.

