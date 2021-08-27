Pawn Stars net worth: What are they actually worth in 2021?

Have you watched the Pawn Stars yet? The show became top-rated in America a little while after its launch in 2009. Over the years, the Harrisons and Chumlee have worked together to build their legacy with the pawnshop that was among the best selling gold and silver shops in Las Vegas. So, exactly how much is the gold and silver pawn shop worth? Who is the richest person on Pawn Stars? Read on!

Pawn Stars was initially a show pitched by PBS in 2001. Photo: @KhorosPublishing

Source: Twitter

It all started with Richard, Rick, Corey and Austin Russell as the main characters. They have contributed to the shows majestic rise to fame. Season 18 started on the 4th of September 2021 and you can view the full episodes on The History Channel.

The inception of Pawn Stars

The show was initially a subject of a PBS documentary in 2001, and trying to launch the show was a flop. However, in 2003, Rick got his big break in Insomniac with Dave Attell.

Pitching the series to HBO was done, and the system presented it as a Taxicab Confessions show at the Gold and Silver night window. It later evolved into a natural family-orientated concept.

Pawn Stars was a show under the President of History, Nancy Dubuc. She got the program when it was nick-named Pawning History until a staff member suggested that Pawn Stars was more appropriate with the locale.

How much do the Pawn Stars make?

The four gentlemen have revealed how they distribute the wealth they have acquired over time. For example, Rick Harrison's net worth in 2021 stands at approximately $9 million.

His father, the old man, and owner of an American pawnshop had a net worth slightly lower than Rick's by a million dollars before his demise in 2018. He opened the Gold and Silver pawn shop in 1989, and since then, has never been absent.

Pawn Stars obtained its official launch in 2009, and within three months, it was among the most-watched program on the History Channel. In addition, it reproduced the popular spin-off series, American Restoration, in 2010.

Russell, an American reality TV star, businessman, and pawnshop employee has an approximate net worth of $5 million. The Big Hoss, Corey, an American businessman, and reality TV star, has a net worth of about $4 million.

Corey earned his net worth as a member of the History Channel show, which revolved three generations of the Harrison family and their store into big stars. He then published a book in 2011 License to Pawn: Deals, steals, and life at the Gold and Silver. The book grants a fearless account of his childhood struggles and the overwhelming fame from the Pawn Stars.

As of 2021, the total net worth of the Pawn Stars is approximately over $25 million. The series has entertained millions of people since 2009 and its triumph imposed the Harrisons to hire 30 new staff and expand the showroom to around 15,000 square feet.

What happened to the Pawn Stars shop?

After the death of Richard Harrison on June 25, 2018, Rick has weeded out some of the interesting items at Gold and Silver pawn and opened up a new business store at the multicoloured strip mall at Pawn Plaza, besides Gold & Silver at 713 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The recording of the famous show at the pawnshop continues with Rick, Corey, and Chumlee as primary actors.

Rick, Corey and Austin prepping for another episode after the death of their friend. Photo: @KhorosPublishing

Source: Twitter

Pawn Stars cast family and friends

Chumlee is not a member of Harrisons' family, but his proximity to Rick and Corey could identify him as one. Since childhood, he has been a friend to Corey; hence, they share many good times, whether in the pawnshop or Rick's house.

He began his time at the pawnshop when he was 21 years old. There were times Russell made mistakes that angered Rick, nonetheless he was never fired. Five years later, he was filmed in the Pawn Stars series and swiftly became a fan favourite.

Chumlee's life in prison

Despite presenting himself as the lovable and friendly face of the pawnshop, Russell is not without blemish. They arrested him in 2016 after a home raid interrelated with sexual assault allegations which led officers to find firearms, crystal meth, Xanax, marijuana, and traces of cocaine on his property.

He was later released on a $62,000 bail only to be charged with 20 felony counts after two months, incorporating unlawful firearm possession. In addition, he had to undergo three years of probation, that is, till 2019.

The charges concerning his alleged connection to a sexual assault eventually dropped. Regardless of some online rumours, they welcomed him back to the Pawn Stars cast immediately after his legal issues stopped.

The 8th Annual Fighters Art Martial Award at the Venetian Theatre. Photo: @David Becker

Source: Getty Images

Latest news and drama from the Pawn Shop

Where is Olivia Black after she got fired from Pawn Stars? Olivia Black was a night shift employee who emerged in season five of the show. However, in December 2012, pictures of Olivia from her 2008 nude modelling photoshoot for a porn website went viral. After that, she never appeared on-screen again, but she continued to work at the pawnshop.

Upon being barred from appearing on-screen, she filed a lawsuit against the show's producers. Then, at long last, she left the shop and went back to nude modelling for the same porn website. Conforming to Looper.com, Olivia has gone back to work full-time as an adult star.

Olivia Black became the item of major scrutiny after her pictures were leaked. Photo: @_barenakedchef

Source: Instagram

Who is Rick Harrison's wife?

Harrison had two kids named Corey and Adam. The two kids have different mothers who were Rick's wives. The first wife, Kim was Corey's mother, and the second wife, Tracy, was Adam's mother. Adam worked at the pawnshop and later on became a plumber. Corey stated that Adam had no interest in appearing on the show.

In 2012, Rick divorced twice and announced his engagement to Deanna Burditt. They tied the knot on July 21, 2013, in Laguna Beach, California. The Counting Cars star and car expert Danny Koker graced the occasion as an ordained minister and performed the ceremony while Austin served as a ring bearer.

The first episode of the entertaining TV program aired over a decade ago. Since then the cast has enjoyed a steady increase in the Pawn Stars net worth and overall success. Season 18 is currently airing and you can view snippets of the new episodes on the Pawn Stars YouTube channel.

READ ALSO: Rachel DeLoache Williams: age, husband, Vanity Fair, My Friend Anna, worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on Rachel DeLoache Williams. She is a photographer, writer, and former Condé Nast photo editor.

DeLoache is the author of My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress, a book that chronicles how she was scammed out of more than $62,000. Read on!

Source: Briefly.co.za