Rick Harrison’s net worth, age, children, wife, collection, TV shows, profiles

How rich is Rick Harrison of Pawn Stars? Rick Harrison's net worth is $9 million as of September 2019. Most of his income is from lending loans to customers at his Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada. The shop is featured on the History TV channel's Pawn Stars reality show every Monday at 9 pm ET.

Rick Harrison's TV show has 17 seasons and 577 episodes. Additionally, the series has been translated into 38 languages and aired in around 150 countries. Photo: @Laura Cavanaugh

The weirdest things Rick Harrison received at the pawnshop was a 200-year-old sticky and gross Japanese porn art and human skulls. The man selling the heads claimed he purchased them from an auction at a dental school. Rick refused to buy the skulls.

Rick Harrison's profile summary

Full name: Richard Kevin Harrison

Famous as: Rick Harrison

Date of birth: March 22, 1965

Zodiac sign: Pisces-Aries

Age: 56 years

Place of birth: Lexington, North Carolina, USA

Residence: Red Rock Country Club, Las Vegas, USA

Career: Businessman and reality TV star

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Caucasian

Parents: JoAnne Rhue and Richard Benjamin Harrison

Siblings: 3

Marital status: Married

Spouse: Deanna Burditt

Children: 3

Eye colour: Blue

Hair colour: Bald

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Net worth: $9 million

Instagram: rick_harrison

Twitter: @GoldSilverPawn

Website: Cameo.com

Rick Harrison's biography

Rick Harrison is the third child of JoAnne Rhue and Richard Benjamin Harrison. His elder sister, Sherry Joanne Harrison, died at age 6. Rick has two brothers, Joseph Kent (older) and Christopher K. (younger).

He overcame epileptic seizures that got him bedridden at age 8. Photo: @NBC

Rick Harrison's age is 56 years. He was born on March 22, 1965, in Lexington, North Carolina, USA. Rick Harrison's dad, Richard Benjamin Harrison, opened the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in 1989.

He and Rick co-owned it while Travis Benton has always been the shop's manager. Meanwhile, the Pawn Stars provides viewers with insights into historical items at the store.

Rick put the show in a 2001 PBS documentary and on Comedy Central's Insomniac in 2003. He then moved it to HBO and later hired Leftfield Productions. Rick also expanded the pawnshop into Pawn Plaza.

Rick Harrison's collection

The owner of The Hendrix guitar from 1963 declined Rick's $600k offer, for he wanted a million USD. However, Harrison still has several rare items in his collection, including:

Coin of the realm - $140k

1922 high-relief dollar coin - $80K

1941 Gibson SJ-200 guitar - $85k

Mary Ford's 1961 Gibson SG Les Paul guitar - $90k

1932 Lincoln Roadster - $95k

3000 ounces of silver - $111k

Maurice Sendak's sketches - $250k

Who is Rick Harrison married to?

Rick Harrison's kids are all grown. He married Kim at age 17, and they had Corey (1983) and Adam (1985). Rick married Tracy in 1986 after parting ways with Kim. The couple had a son named Jake.

Rick and his wife have a blended family of three sons and three daughters. Photo: @Denise Truscello

Harrison and Tracy split in 2011. Shortly after marrying Deanna Burditt in 2013, he was caught up in her ex-husband's court case. Richard Burditt was out on bail over multiple sex-related charges.

Who are Rick Harrison's daughters?

His wife has three daughters from her first two marriages. She met Rick in 2011 at Aureole restaurant, where he also proposed in 2012. The duo wedded at Laguna Beach, California.

Facts about Pawn Stars and its cast

The Pawn Stars' executive producer, Brent Montgomery, admitted that they coach nervous sellers and double-minded buyers, while some customers agree to be extras. Here are more truths about this show:

David Walters sued the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in 2014 for melting down a collection of gold coins. He alleged his niece stole gold coin collections worth $500k from him and sold them to a store for $12,375.

Is Chumlee related to Rick Harrison? The show was originally a family show until they started looking for a fourth cast member. The family settled on Corey's childhood friend, Chumlee.

Rick and his late father gave grandson Corey 10% of the family's pawn business. The Pawn Plaza receives 4,000 to 5,000 visitors daily. Photo: @Bryan Steffy

The police raided Chumlee's home in 2016 while investigating a sex assault case. Although he never faced sex assault charges, the cops found drugs and eight firearms not registered in his name.

Pawn Stars' producers sacked Olivia Black after nude images of her went viral, but Rick allowed her to keep working at the store.

producers sacked Olivia Black after nude images of her went viral, but Rick allowed her to keep working at the store. Some websites announced that Chumlee died of a marijuana overdose in 2013. Others reported he died of a heart attack less than a year later.

What happened to Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars ? Rick's father, aka The Old Man, died of Parkinson's Disease in 2018 at age 77.

? Rick's father, aka The Old Man, died of Parkinson's Disease in 2018 at age 77. The crew's agency, Venture IAB, sued History Channel. It alleged that the TV channel helped another agency steal the team and demanded $5 million compensation.

Rick Harrison's eldest son, Corey Harrison, got into an accident in 2011 and broke his hand in 2014 while riding his bike.

Corey almost quit Pawn Stars for another job. The inexperienced young man demanded at least 10% partnership in the store, yet he made many mistakes that cost the store a lot of money.

After facing several lawsuits, Harrison claimed that people will always find excuses to sue his crew for money. Photo: @Ethan Miller

Does Rick Harrison still own the pawnshop? The shop is now a tourist attraction. Rick runs his restaurant, while Chumlee owns a candy store in the Pawn Plaza.

How much is Rick Harrison worth?

Rick Harrison's net worth is $9 million. Pawn Stars is one of the highest-paying reality TV shows in the US. How much does Rick Harrison make per episode? Rick earned 15,000 per episode in 2014. Other Rick Harrison's TV shows include:

Pawnography

iCarly

Counting Cars

Pawn Stars: Pumped Up

Celebrity Home Raiders

Rick Harrison's house?

Rick and Deanne bought a $3.4 million home in Red Rock Country Club in Las Vegas in 2016. He also owns an 80-acre ranch in Oregon that has an 8,845-square foot house.

Rick Harrison's net worth shows he is a hard worker. Filming the show at the store sometimes disrupts business because Pawn Stars cast members have to spare time to sign autographs.

