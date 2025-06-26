Mzansi Youth Go Out in Numbers for Metro Police Applications, Netizens React
- A viral TikTok video captured the overwhelming response of South African youth to the latest Metro Police recruitment drive
- The video sparked diverse reactions online, with some commending the youth's ambition for purpose-driven careers
- The turnout underscored the unemployment crisis in SA and prompted calls for more employment opportunities
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
South Africans witnessed the overwhelming enthusiasm of the youth for SAPS recruitment, sparking discussions about job opportunities and the nation's unemployment crisis.
South African youth have responded in overwhelming numbers to the latest Metro Police recruitment drive, with TikTok user @ngcolosiak47 capturing the scale of enthusiasm in a viral video. The clip shows a massive crowd of young applicants gathered outside what appears to be a police station or recruitment centre, all hoping to secure a future with the South African Police Service.
Comments poured in, reflecting both hope and concern. Some applauded the youth for seeking purpose-driven careers, while others pointed out the desperation for jobs in a country where many graduates are unemployed.
The clip has since been viewed thousands of times, with TikTok users calling for the government to open more employment avenues, especially in public service sectors. Many expressed pride in seeing such eagerness among young South Africans to serve their nation.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Unemployment crisis in South Africa
With unemployment rates among youth still alarmingly high, the Metro Police recruitment campaign presents a rare opportunity for job stability, benefits, and the chance to make a meaningful difference in communities. The turnout sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many viewers commending the determination of the youth and others questioning the job market’s limitations.
Mzansi reacts to the video
Katbydroh said:
"Can you please help with the circular number for the JMPD application?"
Tshepo Julius Rashaba said:
"JMPD are open today and closing date 8 July... Let's go guys, when we are still waiting for SAPS too."
Poloko wrote:
"They used to criticise JMPD officers, now tlala hae dlale."
Realdealer said:
"The real JMPD has already started polishing their boots at home."
Xman🇿🇦
"I just applied online yesterday. Where are they going? It’s an online application."
MTP said:
"Qualified ones are at home waiting for training."
TOPBOYWANDIIIII asked:
"Which Metro Police?"
Madzenatsireledzo asked:
"Where is this place? I want to submit mine.👏"
Ta Stress said:
"We have been there and we made it... now I'm 7 years in the service. With God, anything is possible. Don't be negative, and of course, you must be physically fit."
N A T A L I A asked:
"Guys, Joburg is which region online?"
Hlengie wrote:
"It’s online mos or am I behind? 🥺"
Tshepiso Lilo asked:
"Has Tshwane TMPD opened applications yet?"
Angie said:
"Can someone please give me proof of res?"
Watch the TikTok video below:
3 Briefly News stories about unemployment in South Africa
- A woman named Ongezwa shared on her TikTok account that she was leaving her days of unemployment in the past.
- The DA criticised Panyaza Lesufi's leadership of the province following the release of the unemployment stats.
- Former Generations actress Deli Malinga has discussed life and unemployment after Mzansi Magic's cancelled telenovela, Umkhokha: The Curse.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za