A viral TikTok video captured the overwhelming response of South African youth to the latest Metro Police recruitment drive

The video sparked diverse reactions online, with some commending the youth's ambition for purpose-driven careers

The turnout underscored the unemployment crisis in SA and prompted calls for more employment opportunities

South Africans witnessed the overwhelming enthusiasm of the youth for SAPS recruitment, sparking discussions about job opportunities and the nation's unemployment crisis.

South African youth have responded in overwhelming numbers to the latest Metro Police recruitment drive, with TikTok user @ngcolosiak47 capturing the scale of enthusiasm in a viral video. The clip shows a massive crowd of young applicants gathered outside what appears to be a police station or recruitment centre, all hoping to secure a future with the South African Police Service.

Comments poured in, reflecting both hope and concern. Some applauded the youth for seeking purpose-driven careers, while others pointed out the desperation for jobs in a country where many graduates are unemployed.

The clip has since been viewed thousands of times, with TikTok users calling for the government to open more employment avenues, especially in public service sectors. Many expressed pride in seeing such eagerness among young South Africans to serve their nation.

Unemployment crisis in South Africa

With unemployment rates among youth still alarmingly high, the Metro Police recruitment campaign presents a rare opportunity for job stability, benefits, and the chance to make a meaningful difference in communities. The turnout sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many viewers commending the determination of the youth and others questioning the job market’s limitations.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Katbydroh said:

"Can you please help with the circular number for the JMPD application?"

Tshepo Julius Rashaba said:

"JMPD are open today and closing date 8 July... Let's go guys, when we are still waiting for SAPS too."

Poloko wrote:

"They used to criticise JMPD officers, now tlala hae dlale."

Realdealer said:

"The real JMPD has already started polishing their boots at home."

Xman🇿🇦

"I just applied online yesterday. Where are they going? It’s an online application."

MTP said:

"Qualified ones are at home waiting for training."

TOPBOYWANDIIIII asked:

"Which Metro Police?"

Madzenatsireledzo asked:

"Where is this place? I want to submit mine.👏"

Ta Stress said:

"We have been there and we made it... now I'm 7 years in the service. With God, anything is possible. Don't be negative, and of course, you must be physically fit."

N A T A L I A asked:

"Guys, Joburg is which region online?"

Hlengie wrote:

"It’s online mos or am I behind? 🥺"

Tshepiso Lilo asked:

"Has Tshwane TMPD opened applications yet?"

Angie said:

"Can someone please give me proof of res?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

