The Democratic Alliance criticised Panyaza Lesufi's leadership of the province following the release of the unemployment stats

Gauteng’s unemployment rate has officially increased to 34.7% in the first quarter of 2025, with 2.7 million residents now without a job

South Africans agreed with the DA's comments, with many also criticising the way Lesufi has been running the province

GAUTENG – The Democratic Alliance has once again taken issue with Panyaza Lesufi’s administration.

The party has often hit out at the Gauteng Premier for his leadership of the province and has now criticised him over the rising unemployment levels.

Gauteng’s unemployment rate has officially increased to 34.7%, with 2.7 million residents now without a job.

DA says provincial administration hasn’t delivered

Following the release of the official stats for the unemployment rate for Q1 of 2025, the party argued that the premier’s economic strategies and “Nasi Ispani” programme were not delivering.

Nasi Ispani is billed as the ultimate source for staying informed about the latest job opportunities in and around the Gauteng province.

According to the website, its mission is to empower local South Africans by providing them with up-to-date and relevant information about available jobs.

DA Shadow Minister suggest how Lesufi can improve

The DA’s Shadow MEC for Economic Development, Mike Moriarty, has suggested ways Lesufi’s administration can tackle the unemployment crisis.

Moriarty said that the provincial government should start with a practical approach to fighting crime, as a way to tackle unemployment. Moriarty suggested that investors would be keen to create employment opportunities if there were guaranteed safety.

“If you want to deal with crime, you’ve got to have better management of the police and you’ve got to have focused interventions that go after things like the kidnappings and the commercial crimes and fraud,” he said.

“The other area is infrastructure. The investors want to know that you’ve got a secure water supply that will be consistently available without fail, and electricity at the same time. And then there’s the problem of our roads, and also the rail service. So, you’ve got to deal with those,” Moriarty stated.

South Africans unhappy with Lesufi’s leadership

It wasn’t just the DA who has issues with Lesufi’s leadership, South Africans had expressed frustration with the way things were in Gauteng.

Uncle'Ken Thaba said:

“Anything to do with the ANC has failed.”

Mpho Mabotja stated:

“We pray for the downfall of this current leadership."

PrithiPrav Shah added:

“So true, he has destroyed Gauteng.”

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya stated:

“Nasi Ispani was a scam that Panyaza ran just before the general election. Most of those young people who were offered something are now jobless again. He doesn't talk about that programme now.”

Sihange Anele noted:

“It's hardly a scathing attack. His track record as MEC of Education and as the current Premier of Gauteng is absolutely appalling. The Democratic Alliance is telling the truth; it should be considered criticism, not an attack.”

Reff Roll Muzibukwe added:

“Employment is there in Gauteng, but only the connected individuals get it without merit. That's why I blame the ANC for that.”

Pamela Pillay stated:

“He is the most useless Premier. He has no idea what he is doing.”

Thabang Makgoba said:

“It’s not an attack. It’s a fact. Did you see the Stats SA labour report? Panyaza Lesufi and his minions can lie to the public, but the numbers don’t lie.”

