Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri has weighed in on the Democratic Alliance’s threats to leave the Government of National Unity (GNU)

The national spokesperson of the African National Congress (ANC) does not believe the party will make good on promises to leave

Bhengu-Motsiri confirmed that the GNU was not in a healthy state, and so discussions were needed between the parties

Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri does not believe that the Democratic Alliance (DA) will ever leave the Government of National Unity despite the party’s numerous threats to do so.

The national spokesperson of the African National Congress (ANC) made the statement while weighing in on the party’s previous warnings that it would ditch the coalition government.

Bhengu-Motsiri was critical of the blue party’s conduct within the GNU, describing its threats as empty.

Bhengu-Motsiri says ANC is waiting for DA to act

During an exclusive interview with Sunday World Engage, Bhengu-Motsiri recalled the DA’s previous comments about walking away from the GNU, saying it did so when certain pieces of legislation were passed.

She stated that the DA referred to those as “red lines” that could spark its withdrawal from the GNU, but added that the lines were probably not red any longer.

“I think the red lines are maybe yellow or blue now. But they threatened, and so we are waiting for them to act on what they promised, which is to leave the government of national unity. But clearly there’s no intention to leave,” she stated.

ANC to hold third meeting with the DA

Bhengu-Motsiri also explained that the ANC would meet with the DA for a third time, this time to focus on the future of the GNU and a range of other pressing concerns.

She added that previous meetings between the two parties focused primarily on the budget, but that they need to broaden the scope of discussions as the GNU was not in a healthy state at present.

“I think it’s a very precarious state of things in the government of national unity. And, of course, South Africans already know how the DA has turned the courts into a battlefront. So, obviously, that cannot be healthy for the GNU,” she said.

She added that the ideal approach would be to sit down and engage on the various issues, with the courts being the last option.

What you need to know about DA and ANC relations

Fikile Mbalula surprised DA is still in the GNU

Bhengu-Motsiri isn’t the only senior ANC member to weigh in on the DA’s continued involvement in the GNU.

Briefly News reported that Fikile Mbalula was surprised that the party was still a part of the coalition.

The Secretary-General of the ANC questioned why the party did not leave, as it often objected to pieces of legislation.

