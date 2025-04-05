The African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee (NWC) is expected to meet after the Democratic Alliance (DA) opposed the passing of the budget vote

The National Assembly voted for the budget vote to be implemented, and the DA, the Economic Freedom Fighters and the MK Party opposed it

The party's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, said the DA prioritised its interests instead of the county

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Fikile Mbalula slammed the Democratic Alliance. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee (NWC) is expected to meet on 7 April 2025 after the National Assembly passed the contentious budget speech. The party's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, slammed the Democratic Alliance (DA) for opposing the budget speech.

Why is the ANC NWC meeting?

According to Mbalula, the NWC will meet to discuss the issues that political parties raised when engaged in talks with them to secure votes for the budget to be implemented. Mbalula said the leadership will then meet with the National Executive Committee to discuss the resolutions and findings of the NWC.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What did Mbalula say about DA?

Mbalula accused the DA of acting in its interests and not those of the country. This was after the DA filed papers with the Western Cape High Court to oppose the budget, which will increase Value-Added Tax (VAT). He said the burden of deciding whether the DA remains in the Government of National Unity (GNU) rests on the shoulders of the DA and not the ANC alone.

What did other parties say about the budget?

The DA, the Economic Freedom fighters (EFF) and the MK Party were among the parties that opposed the budget because of the VAT increase. The EFF and DA said the ANC approved the budget through illegal means and did not follow due process in implementing the budget.

The DA is challenging the budget in court, and the MK Party maintained that it opposed the budget and the VAT increase which Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced in his speech.

What you need to know about the budget vote

Fikile Mbalula announced the NWC's meeting. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Movement calls for Ramaphosa's resignation

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Defend South Africa movement has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. The movement marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 4 April 2025, following the passing of the budget by the National Assembly on 2 April.

The movement accused Ramaphosa of leading an administration that has plunged millions into deeper poverty, unemployment, and lawlessness. It demanded that Ramaphosa step down.

Source: Briefly News