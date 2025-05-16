Thoko Didiza promised that Parliament would release the full costs of the two failed budget speeches by the Finance Minister

Natasha Ntlangwini of the Economic Freedom Fighters asked for the figure to be released, claiming that it was close to R1,4 million

South Africans weighed in on the issue surrounding the failed budget, with some saying that it was a waste of money

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza confirmed that Parliament would release the costs of the two failed budget speeches. Image: Brenton Geach

WESTERN CAPE – How much did it cost to table the two failed budget speeches?

That figure will be revealed after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) asked for a cost analysis of the money spent on the two previous budget speeches.

The National Assembly (NA) Speaker, Thoko Didiza, stated that Parliament would comply with the request and share the full cost of tabling both budget speeches.

The first speech was due to be held on 19 February 2025, but never went ahead after not all members of the cabinet agreed on the proposed Value-Added Tax hike. The second speech was held on 12 March 2024, but the court ruled it null and void.

Parliament to release the costs of speeches

Following a query by the EFF’s Natasha Ntlangwini, who raised the alarm over R1.4 million spent on the speeches, Didiza stated that the cost would be revealed.

The EFF argued that the money was wasted due to an unlawful budget process.

Didiza explained that Parliament’s expenses covered the necessary facilities for the sessions, while the Department of Public Works was responsible for the venue. The venue was the Nieuwmeester Dome. The Red Berets requested that the Department of Public Works also provide a cost report.

African National Congress Chief Whip not impressed

African National Congress Chief (ANC) Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli criticised the EFF’s appeal, stating that some of the facts were being distorted.

He argued that the sitting on 12 March could not be seen as a waste, because the speech was held on that day.

“The one that could not take place in February, I understand that concern, and I fully agree that a written response will be made, including that Public Works will provide their own information as well, but I am concerned that the argument relating to the 12th. In my view, that doesn’t hold because we had a sitting on that day,” Ntuli added.

South Africans weigh in on budget speech bill

Social media users weighed in on the issue, with many expressing disappointment with the money lost.

Yogan Damodharan said:

“Wasteful expenditure of two budgets. That is why Parliamentarians have sided with VAT increases.”

Dave Ueckermann added:

“They are not sharing any costs; it's the taxpayers’ money.”

Mayibongwe Mangaliso Mazibuko stated:

“Oh Lord, I don't want to know those numbers. You could probably build five schools with that amount.”

William Ndlovu added:

“A waste of money. While South Africans are struggling with job opportunities. There is no way forward for South Africa.”

Philip Sasman exclaimed:

“And you expect us, the poor citizens, to foot your stupid decisions.”

Noel Erasmus said:

“Incompetent wannabees😂😂😂.”

Finance Minister to present third budget speech

