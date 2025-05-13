Nasreddine Nabi says he will only stay at Kaizer Chiefs if the club provides the necessary tools and backing to build a title-contending team

Despite lifting the Nedbank Cup, Chiefs’ inconsistent league form leaves them ninth on the table with only two games remaining

Nabi still has one year left on his current contract, with an option to extend, but insists his continuation depends on the club’s commitment to his vision

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

After ending Amakhosi’s trophy drought, the Tunisian tactician calls for greater support from the club. Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has stated that his future at the club hinges on whether management provides him with the resources needed to build a consistently competitive team.

This follows Chiefs’ dramatic 2-1 victory over Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday , their first piece of silverware since the 2014/15 season.

Nasreddine Nabi says he will only remain at Kaizer Chiefs if the club gives him the tools to build a title-challenging team. Image: iDiski/X

Source: Twitter

Inconsistent league campaign for Amakhosi

Despite the cup triumph, Chiefs’ Betway Premiership campaign has been far from convincing. Out of 26 matches, Amakhosi have won eight, lost 12 and drawn six, which leaves them ninth on the log with 30 points.

With only two fixtures remaining, against Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City, they will be fighting to secure a top eight finish.

Amid speculation of his possible departure at the end of the season, it was reported that the Tunisian could be axed. However, Nabi, who signed a two-year deal with an optional one-year extension, insists he is open to staying under the right conditions.

Nabi demands proper support

Speaking on Extra Time on SuperSport, Nabi made it clear that his continuation at Naturena is dependent on the club’s commitment to supporting his vision.

“I wouldn’t be honest if I say that I’m going to stay if the club doesn’t allow me to get all the tools to succeed next season. They made promises, and I also made promises to the fans, to build a successful team that can compete for every trophy. That’s my condition for staying because I don’t want to go through what I went through this season.”

The Tunisian tactician insists his future depends on the club’s commitment to his long-term vision. Image: iDiski/X

Source: Twitter

Chiefs’ management now face a critical decision as they weigh the future of a coach who has just delivered long-awaited silverware. Whether they will fully back Nabi’s ambitions remains to be seen.

In the meantime, Nabi will be focused on ensuring the Glamour Boys end the season on a high by finishing inside the top eight, a minimum requirement for a team of Chiefs’ stature.

Orlando Pirates extends Makgopa's contract

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates have secured Evidence Makgopa’s future with a new long-term contract, keeping the striker at the club beyond June 2025.

This move comes amid significant changes, with head coach Jose Riveiro expected to depart for Al Ahly. While Makgopa is committed to Pirates, his dreams of playing in Europe remain intact, and his performances at the Africa Cup of Nations could provide a gateway to an international move.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News