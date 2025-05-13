Orlando Pirates secure Evidence Makgopa's future with a new contract, keeping the striker beyond June 2025

The news comes as head coach Jose Riveiro prepares to depart for Al Ahly, marking a significant change for the club.

Despite his new contract, Makgopa still harbours dreams of playing in Europe, with the Africa Cup of Nations offering a potential gateway

Orlando Pirates have secured the services of Evidence Makgopa on a new long-term contract, ensuring the Bafana Bafana forward remains part of their plans beyond the current campaign.

Makgopa, who recently made headlines by scoring in back-to-back Soweto Derbies against Kaizer Chiefs, was entering the final months of his previous contract. However, sources close to the club suggest there was never any serious concern over his departure, with the player keen to continue his development with the Soweto giants.

While Pirates are yet to make an official announcement, SABC Sport understands that the agreement has been finalised, keeping the 24-year-old at the club beyond 30 June 2025.

Riveiro set for Al Ahly switch

The news comes at a transitional time for the Buccaneers, as head coach Jose Riveiro is expected to take over at Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly. The Spaniard is reportedly managing his final match for Pirates tonight against Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium in what will be an emotional farewell.

Makgopa has played a crucial role during Riveiro’s tenure, forming a solid attacking partnership with Tshegofatso Mabasa. His physical presence, aerial ability, and improving goal tally have made him a reliable figure in the Pirates' frontline.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Makgopa still dreams of Europe

Despite committing to Pirates, the door remains open for a potential move abroad. Makgopa, who helped South Africa claim bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire last year, remains on the radar of overseas scouts.

The Limpopo-born striker joined Pirates from Baroka FC three years ago, with the latter rejecting interest from clubs abroad in favour of a local deal. His ambition to play in Europe remains intact, especially if he can secure a place in Hugo Broos’ squad for the upcoming AFCON tournament in Morocco.

Makgopa's prolific campaign with more to come

Makgopa has notched 10 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions this season – his most productive spell in Pirates colours. The new deal is seen as a vote of confidence from the club, and fans will be eager to see him build on that form under the new technical leadership expected soon.

As Pirates prepare for a new era post-Riveiro, keeping Makgopa on board offers stability in attack and highlights the club’s intent to retain top local talent.

Nabi sets conditions to stay at Kaizer Chiefs.

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has set a clear condition for his future at the club.

Following the team’s victory in the Nedbank Cup, Nabi insists that he will only remain if the club provides the necessary resources to build a competitive, title-contending team. With Chiefs' inconsistent league form and two games left, the coach's future hinges on the club's commitment to his vision.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News