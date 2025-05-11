Kaizer Chiefs will part ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi at the end of the Betway Premiership season, as reported by Sunday Times

Despite winning the Nedbank Cup, Chiefs’ management believes Nabi has failed to meet expectations in the league, prompting his dismissal along with his technical team

The club is expected to begin searching for a new coach who can bring long-term stability and tactical identity to a team that continues to underperform in the league

Kaizer Chiefs are set to part ways with Tunisian head coach Nasreddine Nabi at the end of the current Betway Premiership season. According to a report by the Sunday Times, the decision will also see the departure of Nabi’s entire technical team. Despite winning the Nedbank Cup and ending Amakhosi’s decade-long trophy drought, the club's hierarchy believes Nabi has fallen short of the broader expectations set for the team's revival.

Mixed results despite silverware

Nabi, who was appointed with high hopes of reviving Kaizer Chiefs’ former glory, managed to guide the team to cup success. However, league performances under his leadership have been inconsistent. Chiefs currently sit outside the CAF competition qualifying spots, which has frustrated both Sources close to Naturena indicate that the board is concerned about the team’s identity, tactical direction, and lack of progress in the Betway Premiership standings.

End of a short-lived era

The decision to terminate the coach’s contract, just one season into his tenure, reflects the club's urgency to rebuild and return to dominance in South African football. Nabi’s departure follows a pattern of high coaching turnover at Chiefs, a club that has struggled to find a long-term managerial solution since the exit of Stuart Baxter.

What next for Amakhosi?

With the season drawing to a close, attention now turns to who will take over at the helm of one of South Africa’s most storied football clubs. The club is expected to begin a recruitment process immediately, with a preference for a coach who understands the domestic football landscape and can implement a long-term vision.

Fans demand accountability and vision

Amakhosi supporters have taken to social media expressing mixed reactions. While some are relieved by the club's decision to act decisively, others argue that consistent changes are destabilising the team’s progress. There is growing pressure on the Chiefs’ management to not only choose the right replacement but to also back them with the necessary resources and patience. Kaizer Chiefs now face a pivotal off-season. Whether this decision reignites the team’s fortunes remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: change is coming to Naturena.

How Nasreddine Nabi’s tactical plan secured Kaizer Chiefs’ Nedbank Cup win

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs ended their decade-long trophy drought with a 2-1 victory over Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final, thanks to a tactically masterful performance by coach Nasreddine Nabi and a stunning late volley from captain Yusuf Maart.

The Soweto Derby thriller at Moses Mabhida Stadium saw Gaston Sirino score early from the spot, but it was Maart’s decisive goal that sealed the win and his legacy. The loss marked a bitter end to Jose Riveiro’s tenure at Pirates, who had once looked set for a treble.

Football journalist Brighton Bafana praised Nabi’s strategic brilliance and Maart’s leadership, while reflecting on Riveiro’s heartbreaking farewell.

