Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has took time to appreciate the fans and the club chairman after leading Amakhosi to victory over Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final

The Tunisian tactician became the coach who ended the Glamour Boys' ten-year wait for a trophy as their last celebration of winning a title came in the 2014-2015 season

The former Young Africans coach also explained the reason he substituted Thabo Cele in the second half despite being one of their best players so far this season

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has sent a message to Amakhosi fans after leading the club to a 2-1 win over Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

The Soweto giants ended their ten-year wait for a trophy after Gaston Sirino and Yusuf Maart found the back of the net at the Moses Mabhida Stadium to give the Glamour Boys the deserved win over the Sea Robbers.

The Tunisian gaffer has been criticised throughout the season due to the club's inconsistent performances, especially in the Betway Premiership this campaign. Before the final, Chiefs had lost their last two matches against Marumo Gallants and in the Soweto derby in the league, with their last win coming against Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup.

Amakhosi fans lit up Durban after the referee blew the final whistle, signalling the end of their long wait for a title since the 2014-15 season.

The win also extended Kaizer Chiefs’ record as the most successful team in the competition. They've now won 14 titles in Nedbank Cup history, ending Orlando Pirates' dominance in the competition over the last two seasons.

Nabi Sends Message to Kaizer Chiefs Fans

In an interview with SuperSport TV after the final, Nabi sent a message to Kaizer Chiefs fans while dedicating the Nedbank Cup title to them and the club chairman.

The former AS FAR Rabat coach reiterated that the club will continue building as they are still in a transition stage and called for the continued support of the fans.

"First and foremost, I’m incredibly happy for the fans, the chairman, and the entire Kaizer Chiefs family," Nabi told SuperSport TV.

"This victory means a lot to them — but for me, it’s about the process. We have to keep building.

"After Orlando Pirates equalised, we started losing our structure, and that allowed them to take control for a while. We managed to recover a bit in the second half."

The Tunisian tactician also took time to explain the decision to substitute Thabo Cele in the second half, agreeing that some might not understand the reason behind his tactical move.

"Some might not understand why we took off [Thabo] Cele, but he’s been battling injuries and was running out of steam.

"The subs — Ox [Mthethwa], Ashley [Du Preez], and [Mduduzi] Shabalala — brought much-needed balance and helped us regain confidence to push forward and get that second goal.

"This is a journey. I’m asking the fans to keep supporting us, because together we can restore the pride and respect this team deserves."

