Kaizer Chiefs have received a congratulatory message from the South African government after defeating Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final this weekend

The win ended Amakhosi ten years wait for a silverware and also extended their reign as the most successful club in the Nedbank Cup's history

The congratulatory message to Amakhosi form the SA government was meet with a lot of criticism from fans on social media

The South African government has joined Kaizer Chiefs fans in celebrating the Soweto giants after they ended their ten-year wait for a title by defeating Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

The Glamour Boys broke their winless run against the Sea Robbers when it mattered most, claiming a resounding 2-1 victory over their city rivals in the domestic cup final, courtesy of goals from Gaston Sirino and Yusuf Maart at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The win extended their dominance in the competition as the most successful side in its history, lifting the Nedbank Cup for a record 14th time.

The Buccaneers had dominated the competition for the past two seasons but failed to make it three consecutive titles when they faced their arch-rivals in this year’s final.

SA Government celebrates Kaizer Chiefs after Nedbank Cup triumph

After the match, the South African government took to its official X account (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Kaizer Chiefs for ending their decade-long trophy drought.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Congratulations Khosi Nation!✌🏽🏆 Kaizer Chiefs finally end their 10-year wait for silverware, defeating fierce rivals Orlando Pirates to lift the 2025 #NedbankCup! 🏆 #GovZAUpdates #NedbankCupFinal2025," the tweet read.

The post quickly went viral and drew mixed reactions from South Africans, with many expressing surprise and criticism over the government’s official account commenting on a football result during challenging times for the country.

Fans react angrily to SA Government’s Chiefs celebration

SagewaseSouthAh said:

"Futsek! If you had better service delivery Pirates might have won. My car would not be hit by a pothole. Unemployment would be at an all time low."

Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"So SA supports Chiefs vele as a government? Sies"

@nyambenis shared:

"We are bookmarking this . You better post this stuff on the 24th when Sundowns win."

LusandaMbonambi implied:

"The whole government congratulating robbery? Shakespeare himself wouldn’t write such poetry."

Keshan Naidoo reacted:

"Why is the government celebrating when both of these are local teams. They should only post about South Africa winning international games."

@UfindGroenevald commented:

"Kids are starving! Unemployment is high! Ramaphosa has flu. Baba Msholozi is cruising 🛳 nicely. Illegal immigration crisis has escalated. Foreigners have registered their own political parties. Drug abuse by women and children due to poverty. GBV has risen."

JVCK89 added:

"Why is the government supporting Chiefs?"

Markosonke1 responded:

"Hebanna this is exactly why people don’t take government communication seriously anymore. The @sagovernment account is meant to inform citizens about national matters, service delivery, policy updates, and real achievements that affect our lives. Not to pick sides in a football rivalry! Taxpayers didn’t fund this account to become Kaizer Chiefs’ PR agency. Where’s the congratulatory message when hospitals get running water again or when potholes get fixed?"

Bafana legend hails Nabi after winning the Nedbank Cup

Briefly News also reported that a Bafana Bafana legend has hailed Nasreddine Nabi after leading Kaizer Chiefs to victory against Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final in Durban.

The Amakhosi legend appreciated the Tunisian mentor for his tactical masterclass enroute to winning the competition.

Source: Briefly News