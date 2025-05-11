Kaizer Chiefs fans were over the moon after they won the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates

Amakhosi supporters in Durban erupted with joy, and videos of some of them went viral on social media

Kaizer Chiefs supporters made the most of their latest trophy win, following a decade-long trophy drought

Kaizer Chiefs fans played against Orlando Pirates for the Nedbank Cup. The soccer teams with a historic rivalry faced off in Durban for the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs fans in Durban fans delighted by NedBank Cup win. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Amakhosi fans' reactions to their victory left many online users amazed. The supporters demonstrated their passion for their team.

Kaizer Chiefs fans celebrate trophy win

In a post shared by @MDNnewss, a video showed Kaizer Chiefs stans who stormed the streets after their Nedbank Cup win. The jubilant soccer fans were going wild with joy as they marched across the street singing. In another clip by @tizzy_tsa, another large group chanted as they happily ran through the streets in celebration. Watch the videos of Amakhosi fans taking over Durban CBD below:

Orlando Pirates' initial Soweto Derby win

Before Kaizer Chiefs won the Nedbank Cup final, they lost to Orlando Pirates in the second leg of the Soweto Derby in the Betway Premiership. Amakhosi scored first in the game on 03 May 2025, but still suffered defeat. Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi went into detail about how they still faced a loss despite getting an early lead during the game.

Orlando Pirates fans initially won the second leg of the Soweto Derby. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Despite the loss to Orlando Pirates and a 10-year trophy drought, Kaizer Chiefs retained their title as the club with the most trophies in South Africa. Amakhosi boasts more than 93 trophies since its inception 47 years ago.

SA in awe of Kaizer Chiefs fans

Online users were amazed by how much Kaizer Chiefs showed that they love their team. People flooded social media with jokes about the result of the Nedbank Cup final. Read the comments from netizens discussing Kaizer Chiefs below:

@DolfineDD said:

"KC ena le bo cult nyana🤣 our love for it is insane."

@Mdz20_14 wrote:

"Bane drama yaz."

@EmmiieTLO commented:

"We deserve to be Happy kunini hle 🖤💛✌"

@AyandaYandiey was delighted:

"We won the Nedbank by beating both Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. Do you understand that?😭🔥🔥💛"

@Wonderz_SA added:

"We never left, we've beaten both Sundowns and Pirates to lift that trophy ✌️😂"

@lastbornone78 remarked:

"It's really hard out here for Orlando Pirates, not only did they miss the African Champions League finals, but also missed the Nedbank Cup, smh."

Nabi outshines Riveiro as Kaizer Chiefs stun Pirates

Briefly News previously had a chat with renowned football journalist Brighton Bafana following Kaizer Chiefs' 2-1 victory over Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, 10 May 2025.

The Soweto Derby lived up to the billing, but it was Yusuf Maart’s late wonder goal that etched Amakhosi into history once again.

Bafana hailed Nasreddine Nabi for masterminding a victory that not only ended Kaizer Chiefs' decade-long trophy drought but also cemented his credibility as a tactician.

Source: Briefly News