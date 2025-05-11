Prince Kaybee shared his thoughts about the latest match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs

The musician took to X and expressed his disappointment about the result of the latest Nedbank Cup final

Prince Kaybee caught the attention of netizens who hit back against his commentary about the latest Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates face-off

Prince Kaybee had high hopes for Orlando Pirates following their win at the Soweto Derby on 3 May 2025. The outspoken musician gave his opinion on the latest match between the rival teams for the Nedbank Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Prince Kaybee roasted Kaizer Chiefs after they won the Nedbank Cup trophy. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Prince Kaybee's commentary on the Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates game went viral. Many, especially Kaizer Chiefs fans, did not take kindly to his take on the Nedbank Cup final game.

Prince Kaybee slams Kaizer Chiefs

In a post on X, Prince Kaybee was bitterly disappointed that Orlando Pirates lost the Nedbank Cup to Kaizer Chiefs. He described Amakhosi as "the worst team in football history" and remarked that he can't believe Orlando Pirates lost to them. See Prince Kaybee's post on X below:

Prince Kaybee shows off love for All Blacks

Prince Kaybee is no stranger to sharing controversial opinions, especially about sports. The musician is notorious for constantly sharing his love for the New Zealand rugby team.

The DJ was mercilessly dragged when the country was celebrating the Springboks, who were on a winning streak. Prince Kaybee took it as a chance to remark on how much he respects the All Blacks.

Prince Kaybee often loves to share his unpopular opinions. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Kaizer Chiefs hit back at Prince Kaybee

A lot of Kaizer Chiefs did not take Prince Kaybee's post lightly as they brought up the DJ's past hot takes on issues. Some Orlando Pirates joined in with disses against Kaizer Chiefs. Read people's comments below:

@___Bongile said:

"Wa painelwa ✌"

@Mawande_RSA said:

"Always with the L takes."

@NegroNegro08 dragged the DJ:

"You are always betting on the losing horse, just like you did with Chidimma."

@MphoMoteka wrote:

"How bad you gotta be to lose against the worst team?"

@BlaaiMvukela commented:

"Your music and your team, same WhatsApp group🤞Kaizer Chiefs is bigger than your so called music, we are AMAKHOSI FOR LIFE✌️"

@SisSpokie wondered:

"If you're the best team ke in SA, how did you lose?"

@MZBNAN added:

"You deserve the loss after taking Chiefs kancane 🫢"

Orlando Pirates supporters responded to Prince Kaybee:

@Emma_Tsebe argued:

"We didn't lose , we handed them a win."

@Limpooi17 added:

"Tell me about it 🤣🤣🤣🤣Even losers win sometimes!"

