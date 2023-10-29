Musician Prince Kaybee was vocal about his support for the All Blacks on Twitter, and many South Africans came for him

The house DJ is one of the controversial South Africans who were supporting New Zealand over the Springboks

Twitter users were quick to make fun of Prince Kaybee with the All Blacks after Springbok defeated them

Prince Kaybee made it clear that his loyalties lie with New Zealand when it comes to the Rugby World Cup. Most South Africans showed unwavering support for the Springboks, but the DJ emphasised his love for All Blacks.

For the RWC 2023, Prince Kaybee was hoping New Zealand would win, South Africans rubbed it in after Springboks won. Image: @princekaybee_sa / Getty Images / Catherine Ivill

Twitter users photoshopped pictures to ridicule Prince Kaybee for backing New Zealand. Netizens piled on the jokes at the DJ's expense.

Prince Kaybee bemoans New Zealand loss

Beloved House music Prince Kaybee had his turn getting roasted for backing All Blacks over New Zealand. The musician made multiple tweets about his support for New Zealand players and expressed his sorrow when they lost.

SA teases Prince Kaybee

Many South Africans are proud of the Springboks' performance that won the World Cup. Netizens posted photos where he was edited to look like he was on the field with the All Blacks. Others started claiming that they had always hated his music.

@SibaAtSea wrote:

"Cancel him."

@SikelelaNjoli speculated:

"You trying to be relevant since your music is a thing of the past in South Ahh."

@Am_Blujay joked:

"If they kick you out we can go together to Zimbabwe on top of a crocodile my King."

@paballo_maseko added:

"You should move to New Zealand. Re lapile kwena."

@SthembiD exclaimed:

"Yhooo hai nawe Kaybee."

@Melodious_Miss admitted:

"Honestly Nami I was feeling heartbroken for them, my favorite rugby team of all time. But I would never choose them over our country. But I would choose them over any other country."

RWC comes back to South Africa

The Springboks's win is a big deal since it was the country's fourth back-to-back win. South Africans were beside themselves over the win.

