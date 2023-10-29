Two toddlers became viral sensations for nailing the South African national anthem and supporting the Springboks

The adorable children are seen in a TikTok video passionately singing the song before a rugby match

The heartwarming footage gained traction on the social media platform, gathering over a million views

Springboks supporters sang the South African national anthem. Image: @mzo_klaas

Two tiny tots just set the internet ablaze with their epic performance of the South African national anthem, all while cheering on the Springboks.

The adorable kiddos posted on TikTok by @mzo_klaas didn't just sing it, they owned it.

Singing kids go TikTok viral

They belted out the anthem with heart and you can practically feel the passion oozing from the screen. The video didn't gain a little attention, it went viral with more than 1.5 million views and a whopping 141,000 likes.

4 Stanza SA national anthem

People couldn't believe the kiddos mastered the song which is comprised of four official South African languages. Because let's be honest, there are many adults who fumble a line or two of the national anthem.

Watch the video below:

Springboks good luck charms

Some viewers said the children were the Springboks' good-luck charm. With the unwavering support of these innocent champs and their angelic voices, there's no way the Springboks would lose the Rugby World Cup,

See some of the comments below:

@senzo87 said:

"There's good parenting behind this excellence."

@just_eez77 posted:

"These kids sing from their hearts."

@therine65 asked:

"Why can't we always stand so together as a nation? God bless South Africa."

@ms.kaybee7708 wrote:

"This is so emotional. Thank my pumpkins we love you as a country."

@songezomcapukisi commented:

"Ain't no way we were going to lose with that prayer."

@esmaterj mentioned:

"Why am I crying like a baby? This is beautiful man. "

@loyisosijaji stated:

"He got all the lyrics right and the sentiment."

@Lady_Sheena28 posted:

"South African national anthem is a prayer. We were not just singing we were praying. ❤️"

@thumbu8 added:

"Ncaw, roar SA cub roar."

Mzansi man goes viral for belting out Afrikaans part of national anthem after Springboks win

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that A TikTok video of a Mzansi man singing his heart out after the Springboks' victory against England on Saturday night has captured the hearts of many.

For a South African rugby fan, there is nothing quite like seeing the Springboks play in the World Cup, and qualifying for the finals is a major achievement.

