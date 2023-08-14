A popular couple on TikTok posted an entertaining video singing the South African national anthem

The SA boyfriend is seen in the funny video teaching his girlfriend from the US the Afrikaans part of the song

Mzansi viewers were amused by how the woman butchered the song, and many said they could relate

A TikTok couple posted a video singing the national anthem. Image: @gogoandmo

Source: TikTok

A cute couple known for making videos highlighting and bridging their cultural differences dropped another hot video.

TikTok couple posts singing video

The man helped his US girlfriend living with him in South Africa acclimatise by teaching her the national anthem. The video focused on the Afrikaans part that even many Mzansi people struggle with.

The guy led the song as his bae repeated after him. Thousands of local viewers found her blunders hilarious, and they comforted her in the comments, saying the Afrikaans passage also shows them flames.

Third stanza of the SA national anthem trends

The TikTok footage posted by @gogoandmo is spreading fast on the platform and sitting on 89 000 views. According to the South African government, the third stanza of the anthem translates as:

"Ringing out from our blue heavens. From the depth of our seas. Over our everlasting mountains. Where the echoing crags resound..."

Watch the video below:

SA amused by American woman singing Die Stem

@_Duduzile_M said:

"In her defence, she sounds like most of us shame."

@sergine_higgins wrote:

"It's giving dyslexia. Everything is totally opposite. "

@katekile701 stated:

"Nah gogo don't feel bad some of us have lived in SA our whole lives and we don't know the Afrikaans part."

@leratolee971 commented:

"It's the confidence for me. Always sing what you hear."

@ndumisosithole833 stated:

"I'll use this to learn nami."

@pmotswafrika posted:

"It sounds like my Afrikaans essays in High School."

@nonkositshangana mentioned:

"It's the confidence for me, it's convincing."

@lee.brownie added:

"Go Bokke! It's giving Zimbabwe."

Source: Briefly News