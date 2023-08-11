A dazzling babe made Mzansi bust when she responded to a TikTok comment in Afrikaans

The woman unearthed every Afrikaans word she knew and used it against the TikTokker, who was criticizing her

Netizens were on the floor and remarked that her response was the best content they saw that day

This woman spoke African Afrikaans in response to a hater. Image: @nwabisamk

Source: TikTok

A beautiful Xhosa hun clapped back against a hater with every Afrikaans word she knew.

The woman didn't care whether the words made sense as she threw everything in her Afrikaans arsenal in a side-splitting video.

@nwabisamk posted her hilarious response in a TikTok video which went viral and clocked in over 800K views. In the video, the gorgeous hun responds to another Tiktokker who commented on one of her posts. Instead of taking it to heart, the woman took the hating with a grain of salt and turned it into an opportunity to make people laugh.

She threw in unconnected words like "7de laan", "uit die blou", and "Dala wat jy wil" (do what you must do) to respond. She paused for a few moments to come up with more words, threw in a city or two and even used language common to gangsters from the Cape Flats.

The woman's hilarious response shows how she did not allow someone's negative perspective on her life to dampen her mood. Watch the video here:

Netizens lol at woman's funny Afrikaans mess-up

Netizens howled with laughter because of the beautiful dame's antics.

Pierre Fourie said:

"Keren Steven's was put in her place for sure. I am Afrikaans, and this was the best response ever!"

Bucieg reacted:

"I understood every word. No comeback for this."

Empress Celyna remarked:

"This is the kind of Afrikaans I understand."

Tlou Lebohang pointed out:

"I thought you were speaking proper Afrikaans until I heard '7de Laan' and that Afrikaans line in the National anthem."

Zama_vuy0 exclaimed:

"This sounds like the essays I wrote back in high school."

Anti.social_77 was finished.

"It's how during the whole 2.38 she was thinking of all the Afrikaans words she's ever heard."

RLRtheArtist loved the content.

"Best video on TikTok ever."

Afrikaans students mince Afrikaans in funny TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that an Afrikaans teacher got hilarious results when he asked his learners to speak Afrikaans in his class.

The learners argued jokingly over a ruler and butchered the language.

Netizens were reminded of high school when they did poorly in Afrikaans but managed to pass.

