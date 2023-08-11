A video made people laugh as people saw a teacher having fun with his student in a TikTok video

Some students had fun with their teacher as they pretended to be his employees by waiting on him in a comical way

Many people had jokes about the cute bond between the teacher and his pupils that was obvious in the viral clip

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Many people could not help but be amused by a teacher and his class. A video of the students making TikTok content with their teacher got lots of attention.

A TikTok video shows an educator acting out how he wishes his students would treat him. Image: @nqobathabede

Source: TikTok

Many people were amused as the teacher's video received more than 30 000 likes. The video, with 400 000 views, attracted hundreds of comments from people who were amused.

Teacher cracks up TikTok viewers

An educator on Tiktok, @nqobathabede, made a video about how he received king's treatment before teaching. In a skit, the man made his students line up with items and food he needs. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Attentive students make South Africans laugh

The video of the students and their teacher left people convinced that new-age teachers are doing things right. Many people commented that they wish they had educators as fun.

siyandamphela said:

"We love the new generation teachers."

user8421814221391 wondered:

"What was wrong with our teachers in the 90's? They were always angry."

Molefi Mosothoane added:

"I swear to you all, we need such teachers in this time and age."

Masutha VD joked:

"Do my learners see what other learners are doing for their teachers?"

Khensile was amused:

"The banana? How he ate it."

Teachers on TikTok become social media darlings

Many people like to see children in a healthy learning environment. One teacher went viral for incorporating song and dance during class time.

"I would never fail": Passionate teacher dances with great energy during lesson

Briefly News previously reported that being a great teacher should be much more than credentials, experience, and intelligence. You need to have a heart and passion for the position.

One teacher displayed these characteristics beautifully when he was captured on video giving a lesson with great enthusiasm.

The clip posted on TikTok by @g.mpembe shows the man standing before the class as he recites a catchy song, teaching them what sounds like a scientific rule about light.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News