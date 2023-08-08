A Western Cape educator shared a hilarious video in which his Afrikaans learners grated the language in class

The man asked them to communicate in Afrikaans, and they did so, with disastrous results

The side-splitting lesson had South Africans remembering how learning Afrikaans was for them in high school as well

An Afrikaans teacher asked his students to speak Afrikaans. They botched it. Image: @mnrsteyn

A Cape Town Afrikaans teacher who instructed his class to speak in Afrikaans was disappointed to hear them speak a mixture of English and Afrikaans.

The man's hilarious video is a take on how his students struggle with Afrikaans with the most humorous outcome.

Afrikaans teacher pokes fun at lesson in tikTok video

@mnrsteyn's video on TikTok reached over 386K people, many of whom remembered similar experiences and wondered how they passed Afrikaans in high school.

In the video, his students jokingly argue over a pen while the teacher marks papers. The argument reached a high point, and the Afrikaans language was so butchered that Mnr Steyn could not help but look up and scratch their heads.

According to Cape Talk, Afrikaans was voted one of the coolest languages to learn in the world, alongside isiXhosa. It is also considered an easier language to learn than German and Dutch. Watch the video here:

South Africans remember how they failed Afrikaans

Netizens had fun reminiscing on how terrible their Afrikaans was in school.

Tanatswa said:

"I was wondering why I suddenly understood Afrikaans."

Boo remarked:

"Just slap a 'ge' on there, and it's Afrikaans."

Fikile commented:

"The only thing that came to mind is 'waar es my kop'."

Tintswalo pointed out:

" Shout out to all the Afrikaans teachers who managed not to laugh during our class speeches and presentations."

LuluBeans could relate.

" I wrote my grade 12 two papers like this. I don't know how I passed seriously."

Afrikaans teacher makes lessons fun with music

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that an Afrikaans teacher made class fun when she mixed music and learning in her lesson.

The grade two teacher told Briefly News that she started using this method at the beginning of the year.

She also remarked that the kids responded positively to it as it improved their marks.

