A funny young lady decided to take a risk for the sake of TikTok views, and it ended with an angry mother

A video on the short-form video platform shows how she really referred to her mom in an informal way while they spoke Afrikaans

Online users were in awe when they heard how the mother responded to her child not speaking to her properly

One mother was not pleased to hear the way her child was speaking to her. A video shows how her child talked to her like they are the same age.

The video of the young woman acting disrespectfully as a prank garnered over 20,000 likes. Hundreds of people commented, jokingly expressing their concern for the teen's well-being.

TikTok prank on Afrikaans mother gets over 400 000 views

A high school girl, @x_.angelique._, posted a hilarious video where she spoke to her mom in Afrikaans. The girl played with fire and referred to her mom as "jy" and "jou".

After hearing her daughter's disrespectful behaviour, the mother was not at all pleased, and she threatened her by asking if she wanted to visit the mortuary. Watch the video below.

Afrikaans speakers terrified of angry mother in TikTok video

People love to see hilarious pranks. Many remarked on how scary the mother in the video sounded. Others were more focused on how the lady spoke in Afrikaans, and a few said her pronunciation was off.

user8427258169468 said:

"Don't mess with an Afrikaans mother!"

Jean wrote:

"Family and Friends we are gathered here today to celebrate the life of Angelique."

Daughter_of_thee_King criticised:

"I understand Afrikaans but it was not afrikaansing for me."

JodashAnn8 added:

"I agree, she's not Afrikaanings.....she's more hot potato in the mouth, twanging."

Kemi laughed at the mom:

"As for 'mortuary'."

bra0u wondered:

"Which Afrikaans is this one now."

Esmeralda joked:

"That went south very quick, you're brave."

