A Grade 1 teacher has taken to Twitter to tell peeps about how her Grade 1 class made fun of her for having a child out of wedlock

The post shared on social media received 10.9k likes with many people agreeing that kids do say the darndest things

Scores of tweeps regaled the lady with stories of how their children has thrown them under the bus in various conversations

A primary school teacher came up against hard questions from her Grade 1 pupils and posted about it online. Image: @leesmakeez/ Twitter and Getty Images

Source: Twitter

A primary school teacher was left with an egg on her face when a Grade 1 pupil asked her why she had a child but was unmarried.

Peeps had a good laugh at the teacher, saying children have no filter.

The doting mom, teacher and friend @leesmakeez captioned the post:

“I was telling my Grade 1s I’m Miss Mkhize, not Mrs because I’m not married. 'Why aren’t you married because you have a baby...?' They’re right yazi, WHY?"

South African were quick to comment and many couldn’t help cracking a joke or two.

@Mzebisto said:

“Most of all, marriage is not an achievement but a blessing from God. Not all men and women will be married in our lifetime, also not forget that how men and women see marriage is not the same for all.”

@AfricaRise6 reacted:

“What the kids are pointing out is that, try not to have them out of wedlock. In seriousness, it does hurt the kids when parents are not in the same household.”

@Mandlela9 said:

“Kids are mean and brutal, one my 8-year-old nephew asked me for money and I told him I don't have it he said, 'I wonder umuntu onjani omdala ongenayo imali,' I'm still heartbroken.”

@PhumlaShozii wrote:

“My son, when I took him to the movies with the little money I had. He kept demanding things while we waited for the movie to start and I told him that we can’t get those things and he got mad and said wena mama awnayo imali and my heart yhoooo.”

