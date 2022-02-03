A debated was sparked online when a woman took to social media to ask why men leave their kids with their baby mamas

The tweet indicated that it was directed at fathers who openly badmouth and criticise the mothers of their children

Several men responded to the confrontational post with various reasons why they are not full-time fathers

A young woman has sparked debate online after taking to social media to question why many men still leave their children with their baby mamas, yet they claim the women are problematic.

Online user @Matema_ shared the provocative tweet recently, which she captioned:

“If your baby mama was so bad, why did you leave your child with her?”

The issue of broken families is a sad reality in South Africa. Many have become accustomed to a lifestyle where there is only one parent in the home or being raised by another relative. The post has attracted numerous responses from the public, particularly SA men, with their different reasons as to why they are not full-time fathers.

Check out reactions from the public on the post:

@MfanafuthiBhane wrote:

“I don't have time and energy to run to court, if my child wants to come home, he is welcome.”

@NanguBheybi said:

“Can't separate a child from it's mum. It's hard to get full custody of a child as a man.”

@Matema_ replied:

“Please stop lying. In South Africa, parents have equal rights when it comes to raising children. Go to the children's court and request for joint custody and stop hiding behind your failed relationship with your baby mother. Your kid(s) need you.”

@Shonny_SA commented:

“I can’t breastfeed and the only way to take the child away from her is via courts and I have to prove she is unfit to parent.”

@mabhekagobingca wrote:

“She wouldn't allow me to take the baby with, including the law.”

@kgosimfk reacted:

“I have fought since 2017, different courts, slept in my car, just to attend the courts in Limpopo. It was hard, but 2021 November she came to a different court and a wise magistrate came to my rescue, and gave me my daughter, I nearly fainted of joy in my heart, 23 February will be for my son.”

@TheCynicc responded:

“Being a bad wife/girlfriend does not necessarily mean being a bad mother. It doesn't make sense to make your kids lose out on a relationship with their mom just because you can't have a good lover. Sadly, most women do it when the shoe is on the other foot.”

