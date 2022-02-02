Woman Shows Off New Crib, Photo Causes a Stir as Mzansi Notices “Campus Key”

A young woman took to social media to show off her new home but the post seems to have caused a stir

The tweet shows a photo the woman scanning her finger on what has been identified as a campus key

A number of peeps have criticised the tweet, saying it is not an accomplishment worth celebrating

A young lady named Olebogeng Tlhong (@_oceansgrey) shared a photo of her new crib and peeps did not hold back pointing out that it looked like she was unlocking a student accommodation room.

A young woman showed off her new home on social media recently. Image: @_oceansgrey / Twitter

Source: Twitter

Social media has been abuzz of excitement and good news recently with many young people sharing their new year accomplishments, such as new cars and homes. Several peeps have criticised Olebogeng's post, saying that it was not worth showing off the new residence as an achievement. However, some peeps have come to her defence, saying that no one should get to decide what is worthy of being celebrated for another individual.

Check out some of their comments on the tweet below:

@boitu_mabs asked:

“Isn’t this campus key?”

@Morekifontein wrote:

“It's crazy how people want to decide for you what to celebrate and what to not celebrate. Kore because it's CK it shouldn't be celebrated. Now you bringing someone down for celebrating their achievement. Crazy. Congratulations Olebogeng. Make it a big deal.”

@aneni_weh said:

“Well said, she deserves to celebrate anything God given even if it’s not what people see as an accomplishment.”

@SideLMG commented:

“People talking about campus key, I'm seeing 2012.”

@VilakaziMark wrote:

“It is not your crib and it will never be, like it or not it's your temporary shelter.”

@1andOnlyKeo said:

“Isn't campus key student accommodation? Le etsa thata Maan... Let this one pass you by!”

@Lulu_Maps replied:

“Accommodation is accommodation.”

