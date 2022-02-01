A newly-independent man is revelling in the excitement of living on his own, offering him just the right amount of freedom

Heading online, he shared images that clearly put his excitement on full display as he embraced this new chapter in his life

A bustling social media community greeted the post with glee and excitement, dutifully offering up a flood of congratulations

Another Mzansian has made the massive leap from living under someone else's roof to moving into a place they can call their own.

Taking to the bird app with the excitement of a newbie, @caseywaves ushered in the start of a new path as an independent young adult bent on making a name for himself in this world.

A newly independent lad is celebrating moving into his own place. Image: @caseywaves

Source: Twitter

He posted pictures that showed him revelling in the happiness of finally moving into his new place. As a nod to the peeps that banded around him on his way to taking the life-altering step, the image was accompanied by a heartwarming caption.

"Kwami. Finally finished moving. Thank you for all the kind words," the caption read.

In one image, the ecstatic lad sits on top of the counter near the kitchen sink. His bright smile stands out against the cream-coloured cupboards and brown window frame. And since he was feeling celebratory, an opened bottle of his favourite alcoholic beverage can be seen beside him on the counter.

In a second picture, the seemingly exhausted fellow quietly relaxes with his feet up on his black corner couch while appearing to be enjoying a playlist of songs on the Skyworth TV unit neatly placed on the floor of the expansive lounge area.

The post gathered more than more 7 000 likes and counting, as frivolous locals gushed over the serene ambience of the bachelor life, making sure to heap the congratulations on the newly-independent gent.

Locals toast to independence

Below, Briefly News brings readers some of the loudest reactions to the post.

@KayBee_Online wrote:

"Nice apartment ngavele ngakubhula eyami eManzimtoti, Doonside."

@nqubekomthembu said:

"Congratulations dude maestro. Makwande okuhle kodwa nkunzi."

@vala_joseph added:

"Isofa yeyantoni what is the couch for never heard of camp chairs? Congratulations on your new home."

