A new homeowner has emerged on the timeline and has her followers gushing over the enviable achievement

Taking to Twitter, @Love_Terii shared an image of the new home and a caption summarising her appreciation to a higher power

Fans and haters alike flooded the tweep's mentions to react to the post, with a mixed bag of comments emerging as a result

The new homeowners and occupiers of property are coming in droves in Mzansi, many of whom are fulfilling longstanding New Year's resolutions.

The latest of these and certainly not an exception is Twitter user @Love_Terii, who is undescribably chuffed and amazed by the wonderful development, taking to the timeline to put God on the highest imaginable pedestal in a solemn display of appreciation.

A sultry stunner is toasting to moving into her new abode. Image: @Love_Terii

Following the now-standard way of flexing the new abode, the tweep held up a key in one hand before snapping away to capture the confirmatory image. Aside from her well-manicured hands, the picture reveals a portion of the meticulous-looking and sparsely furnished abode.

"I did it. When God shows up, He shows off!" read the lovely caption.

Across a spotless white wall in the well-lit living room area of the home are a few decorative frames draping it. A corner couch sits on the one end of the lounge, with a faun carpet beneath it.

The tweet was an instant hit with Mzansi's bustling social networking community as it attracted 18 000 likes, 1 000 retweets and about 100 comments. Expectedly, many on the bird app heaped praise accordingly, while a select few served up a few choice words for the stunner.

Locals air mixed sentiments

Briefly News took a warm invite into the comments section to bring readers some of the standout reactions to the post.

@Jaybee2040 wrote:

"God shows off with you and millions others sleep in boxes taking turns? This statement is so loaded with 'pride'. Ayi"

@kayla_skr2 said:

"Yassss, proud of you, baby. Take your key off cause people are insane and will copy it."

@TomRider0623 added:

"Where do you people buy this houses that comes with furnitures?"

Lad celebrates turning 25 by moving into own place

A belief that has long persisted in society is that which upholds the idea that one ought to have achieved certain things in their life's journey by a said age.

Understandably, this way of thinking is not popular with everyone as some simply choose not to conform to modern-day societal demands and standards. Instead, they opt to run their race, free of any pressures.

Briefly News recently reported that the conversation around age-oriented achievements was again brought into sharp focus when a Twitter user, @okQhawe, shared an image and a caption on the social networking service describing the huge box he's ticked.

