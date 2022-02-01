A local woman has reached for the stars as she celebrates bagging her Master of Science in Astrophysics degree

The Wits University graduate took to Twitter to share a picture of her degree after waiting more than a month to receive it

Mzansians were full of praise for the brilliant mind on the bird app and took turns heaping praise on her for her stellar achievement

Locals rained down the plaudits on a visionary lass as she made an ascent on the highest cloud following the arrival of her most highly-anticipated package to date.

Heading to the timeline, the excited Twitter user @tebogomoremadi shared the scintillating news of the delivery with her expectant 1 400 followers on the social networking service.

A Wits University Master of Science graduate is over the moon. Image: @tebogomoremadi

Dutifully, she shared a picture of the prized degree, coming on the heels of her recent graduation, and confirming her new status as a Master of Science in Astrophysics graduate.

The caption read:

"My piece of paper finally arrived."

The Wits University Bachelor of Science graduate and holder of a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Applied Mathematics and Astrophysics & Space Science could not contain her excitement – which soon gripped other Twitter users – thanks to the realisation of her dream.

The tweet attracted nearly 16 000 likes, almost 900 comments, and 300 comments at the time of publication, as Mzansi's academic success-loving public raised a glass to the boffin.

Inspired to reach for greatness

Briefly News jumped into the comments to bring readers all the reactions to the incredible post.

@TMan_All1k wrote:

"This is the final year of my masters as well. I've had many days where I tried to quit because it gets tough and you get brain drain. This is the motivation I needed. Which branch of astronomy were you researching. Maybe you might help me. If you can."

@En_Jayehb said:

"Now can my cows arrive at your homestead..didn’t wanna disturb you while you were studying."

@Philip43392894 added:

"Congrats! Be humble and use it wisely. It only serves as a reminder of how much there is still to learn and the difference between having some kind of 'education' and being educated, something a college or university cannot give you."

