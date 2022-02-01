Global site navigation

Lass Over the Moon After Receiving Master of Science 'Piece of Paper', Mzansi Gushes
by  Tshepiso Mametela
  • A local woman has reached for the stars as she celebrates bagging her Master of Science in Astrophysics degree
  • The Wits University graduate took to Twitter to share a picture of her degree after waiting more than a month to receive it
  • Mzansians were full of praise for the brilliant mind on the bird app and took turns heaping praise on her for her stellar achievement

Locals rained down the plaudits on a visionary lass as she made an ascent on the highest cloud following the arrival of her most highly-anticipated package to date.

Heading to the timeline, the excited Twitter user @tebogomoremadi shared the scintillating news of the delivery with her expectant 1 400 followers on the social networking service.

Dutifully, she shared a picture of the prized degree, coming on the heels of her recent graduation, and confirming her new status as a Master of Science in Astrophysics graduate.

The caption read:

"My piece of paper finally arrived."

The Wits University Bachelor of Science graduate and holder of a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Applied Mathematics and Astrophysics & Space Science could not contain her excitement – which soon gripped other Twitter users – thanks to the realisation of her dream.

The tweet attracted nearly 16 000 likes, almost 900 comments, and 300 comments at the time of publication, as Mzansi's academic success-loving public raised a glass to the boffin.

Inspired to reach for greatness

Briefly News jumped into the comments to bring readers all the reactions to the incredible post.

@TMan_All1k wrote:

"This is the final year of my masters as well. I've had many days where I tried to quit because it gets tough and you get brain drain. This is the motivation I needed. Which branch of astronomy were you researching. Maybe you might help me. If you can."

@En_Jayehb said:

"Now can my cows arrive at your homestead..didn’t wanna disturb you while you were studying."

@Philip43392894 added:

"Congrats! Be humble and use it wisely. It only serves as a reminder of how much there is still to learn and the difference between having some kind of 'education' and being educated, something a college or university cannot give you."

Source: Briefly News

