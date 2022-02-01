Lass Over the Moon After Receiving Master of Science 'Piece of Paper', Mzansi Gushes
- A local woman has reached for the stars as she celebrates bagging her Master of Science in Astrophysics degree
- The Wits University graduate took to Twitter to share a picture of her degree after waiting more than a month to receive it
- Mzansians were full of praise for the brilliant mind on the bird app and took turns heaping praise on her for her stellar achievement
Locals rained down the plaudits on a visionary lass as she made an ascent on the highest cloud following the arrival of her most highly-anticipated package to date.
Heading to the timeline, the excited Twitter user @tebogomoremadi shared the scintillating news of the delivery with her expectant 1 400 followers on the social networking service.
Dutifully, she shared a picture of the prized degree, coming on the heels of her recent graduation, and confirming her new status as a Master of Science in Astrophysics graduate.
The caption read:
"My piece of paper finally arrived."
The Wits University Bachelor of Science graduate and holder of a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Applied Mathematics and Astrophysics & Space Science could not contain her excitement – which soon gripped other Twitter users – thanks to the realisation of her dream.
The tweet attracted nearly 16 000 likes, almost 900 comments, and 300 comments at the time of publication, as Mzansi's academic success-loving public raised a glass to the boffin.
Inspired to reach for greatness
Briefly News jumped into the comments to bring readers all the reactions to the incredible post.
@TMan_All1k wrote:
"This is the final year of my masters as well. I've had many days where I tried to quit because it gets tough and you get brain drain. This is the motivation I needed. Which branch of astronomy were you researching. Maybe you might help me. If you can."
@En_Jayehb said:
"Now can my cows arrive at your homestead..didn’t wanna disturb you while you were studying."
@Philip43392894 added:
"Congrats! Be humble and use it wisely. It only serves as a reminder of how much there is still to learn and the difference between having some kind of 'education' and being educated, something a college or university cannot give you."
