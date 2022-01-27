A young woman who has earned her stripes as a novice legal practitioner is the toast of Mzansi's bustling online community

Owning her throne in a marked display, @LeloThe1st candidly tweeted about her recent admission as a candidate attorney

Success-loving Mzansians banded around the tweet to share their congratulatory messages for the up and coming legal mind

Mzansi is one impressed nation owing to the efforts of a local Bachelor of Laws graduate who stuck to her guns en route to qualifying as one of the country's newest candidate attorneys.

Heading online to gush over her magnificent feather in the cap, @LeloThe1st composed a short tweet before sharing it on the microblogging platform, much to the thrill of her 6 900 followers.

A local lass is celebrating becoming a candidate attorney. Image: @LeloThe1st

"Kwenzek'ismanga amaphupho afezeka, I got a job. I'm a candidate attorney," read the tweet, with a series of joyful and excited emojis.

Becoming a legal practitioner, or in this case, a candidate attorney in South Africa is relatively cut and dry. The admission requirements for attorneys or advocates are currently prescribed by the Legal Practice Act 28 of 2014 and the rules implemented therein.

Extensive legal grading

According to the Law Society of South Africa, the requirements are an academic qualification, service under a Practical Vocational Training Contract (PVTC), mandatory practical legal training and personal fitness.

So, anyone who might want to emulate the exploits of the prospective legal eagle as she looks forward to becoming an enrolled legal practitioner, and registered as an attorney, will have to comply with all the requirements.

Further, anyone hoping to enter the profession must pass a competency-based exam selected by the Legal Practice Council, which regulates the affairs of and exercises jurisdiction over all legal practitioners and candidate legal practitioners.

The tweet gained massive traction as netizens greeted it with excitement. At the time of publication, it had attracted nearly 10 000 likes, 500 retweets, while ecstatic Saffas lit up the tweep's mentions with 100 congratulatory messages.

Locals toast to legal brilliance

Briefly News brings readers some of the colourful reactions below.

@AdvocatusFemina wrote:

"Look art chew, you candidate attorney, you. Congratulations, mama, all the best on your new journey."

@YvonneGraceful said:

"So happy for you, my love. From another CA to another CA."

@Asithan18561866 added:

"Congratulations, dear. Yanga uthixo angakubabala aphinde akubusise ngako konke okufisayo empilweni."

