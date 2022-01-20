A determined It Girl is making all the right moves in the world of academia and is happy to share the progress with Mzansi

Striding to Twitter, @lesego_louw shared dressed in university Sunday best ahead of posing for several phenomenal pictures

Netizens were impressed by the scenes and took to the mentions in their numbers to congratulate her impressive moves

A sultry stunner is strutting her stuff academically and in other ways, too, and not shy to show it as she treats Mzansi to her phenomenal achievements.

The Twitter user, @lesego_louw, headed to the bird app with glee and excitement and shared a sultry picture collage as a nod to the strides she has made and looks to continue making good on.

A Wits graduate has headed online to flex her achievements. Image: @lesego_louw

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"A gorgeous gorgeous girl is now a 2X WITS GRADUATE & A MASTERS CANDIDATE!"

Packing enough heat to rival the surface of Venus, the lass is seen donning an ensemble comprising cream white pants and a blazer bearing the university's emblem, all worn over a bright white button-up shirt.

The tweet blazed an equally astonishing trail as her followers and others who were inspired enough to catch wind of it hit the like button more than 1 800 times at the time of publication.

Locals applaud unwavering focus

@Melanin_Mmaps wrote:

"Lesego Louw, a humble comrade who consistently graduates in record time. Congratulations, mntase."

@lesego_louw said:

"Congratulations. Yoh, you are beautiful, maan."

@NxumaloBess added:

"Congratulations and well done."

UCT med student welcomes new chapter

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that one of the newest graduates to be served up from the University of Cape Town (UCT) has everyone in Mzansi talking, thanks to her amazing journey from wishing to becoming what she envisioned

@Dineo_Bee took to Twitter to share her excitement after recently graduating from the institution's Faculty of Health with a degree in medicine. Attaining the qualification is considered as no mean feat by the throngs who have navigated the world of academia.

And with a pressing healthcare crisis in some of South Africa's most under-served areas, the new medical profession entrant will be buoyed to play her part in providing quality diagnostic and therapeutic services.

Capturing her enthusiasm was an image she shared that shows her holding up her newly-assigned name tag.

"Many years ago, I said, 'one day'. Today I said, 'day one'," the caption read.

