A graduate fresh out of the lecture hall has graced the timeline to celebrate the enviable milestone with the rest of SA

Heading online, the academically accomplished woman shared her excitement with an image of her new name tag

Locals had an overwhelmingly positive response to the post before flooding it with a stream of congratulatory messages

One of the newest graduates to be served up from the University of Cape Town (UCT) has everyone in Mzansi talking, thanks to her amazing journey from wishing to becoming what she envisioned.

took to Twitter to share her excitement after recently graduating from the institution's Faculty of Health with a degree in medicine. Attaining the qualification is considered as no mean feat by the throngs who have navigated the world of academia.

A new UCT graduate has become the pride of Mzansi on social media. Image: @Dineo_Bee

Source: Twitter

And with a pressing healthcare crisis in some of South Africa's most under-served areas, the new medical profession entrant will be buoyed to play her part in providing quality diagnostic and therapeutic services. Capturing her enthusiasm was an image she shared that shows her holding up her newly-assigned name tag.

"Many years ago, I said, 'one day'. Today I said, 'day one'," the caption read.

Just like the new graduate, the post resonated with many tweeps who are driven to succeed, seeing the post attracting more than 14 000 likes at the time of publication.

Mzansi beams proudly

Briefly News decidedly sifted the comments to bring forward all the vibrant and passionate reactions to the tweet.

@VendaVendor wrote:

"Congratulations yazi my 3yo daughter keeps coughing at around 1 am but nothing comes out and it’s dry. What could it be?"

@ImanYellowbone said:

"I'm 42 and I still say one day to this...... Even if it's in my pension years it must happen. Congratulations, doll."

@Lesibalangall added:

"Congratulations, Ngaka ya rena. This is the good story I picked up today. Black Power! Black Pride! Black Excellence!"

