A woman who finished matric at 31, having failed the grade many years before, has South Africans singing her praises

@phalanndwa6 shared an image of the resilient woman accompanied by a caption describing her incredible feat

Mzansians gushed over her resilience and headed to the comments section to toast her for adopting a never-say-die attitude

A local woman has her naysayers eating their hats as she defied all odds to bag her matric certificate at the ripe age of 31.

A Twitter user, @phalanndwa6, sang the woman's praises far and wide on the microblogging platform, ensuring that others in her position can find the same willpower and resilience to achieve the seemingly impossible.

"Slindile Cele: she failed matric in 2006 but enrolled for Grade 11 in 2020 and finally passed her matric with a Bachelor's pass at the age of 31," the caption read with a series of clapping hands signs.

Below the inspirational caption is an image of Slindile in her school uniform. She appears to be standing with her back facing the wall in the dimly-lit classroom as the picture is taken.

While it's not clear what classroom activity may have been taking place, it's worth guessing she may have been giving an oral presentation. Whatever the case, locals who oozed with positivity banded around the tweet to applaud the woman for her resilience.

Netizens raise a glass

At the time of publication, the post had gathered more than 6 500 likes. Briefly News jumps into some of the sentiments shared by netizens below.

@malumfoodie wrote:

"She’s very brave ey…teenagers are mean and loud can’t imagine what she went through, not to mention student teachers trying to not treat her like an old student."

@Big_love001 said:

"She’s an inspiration!!! All the best in her future endeavours!!!"

@Gemini_M added:

"Y’all are busy trying to figure out what age she was, instead of congratulating this lady’s bravery, halala!! siyambongela."

