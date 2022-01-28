A local lad took to social media to raise a glass to his mother for achieving an incredible milestone as a SA police service member

The Twitter user, @Luigi_SQ, shared an image of his policewoman mother dressed in full uniform as she marked 40 years of service

Mzansi's social networking community didn't disappoint as tweeps flooded the mentions with a mixture of funny and encouraging comments

It is often parents who wax lyrical over their children's accomplishments, no matter how big or small they are. But what if the roles were reversed? In one such case, a son is singing his heroine mother's praises.

Heading to Mzansi's bustling microblogging and social networking platform in a heartwarming display, a Twitter user, @Luigi_SQ, put his sweet mom on the highest pedestal there is for the astonishing career she's enjoyed in the ranks of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

"Today, my mother celebrates 40 years of service," he wrote excitedly.

The tweep shared an image of the woman dressed in her full police uniform, complete with a service cap. Judging from the ornamental shoulder pieces, she holds a senior position as a Colonel, a commissioned officer within SAPS in charge of the management and support of running a police force in a designated area.

Also on show are the veteran woman in blue's five badges of honour, awarded for meritorious services of an exceptional nature to the community. Tweeps gathered around the post to add their voices to the stream of congratulatory messages as it attracted almost 15 000 likes.

Mzansians salute veteran blue lady

There was a mixed bag of witty, absurd, encouraging and hilarious comments to the tweet, which Briefly News dutifully takes a deep dive into to bring readers the best reactions.

@JrElvis6 wrote:

"If she can take Bheki Cele job I bet she will do 100 times better than him. By the way, congrats to mama and we thank her as South Africans for her service."

@MshaziNathi said:

"Do whatever you want bro the Law is in your Mom’s hand, you will never get arrested."

@Tshire_Lehobye added:

"She should just swiftly move from Colonel to Brigadier now. 40 years is a milestone, bro!"

