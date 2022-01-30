A local woman has left South Africa in awe after watching the house she dreamt of for four years finally materialise

Taking to Twitter, the wonderful lady shared a picture of her home keys and took the pic from her balcony

Peeps took to the comments section thanking the lady for continuing to inspire them to push for their own dreams

An inspiring young lady had captivated Mzansi after finally achieving her dream of moving into a place of her own. The incredible queen manifested her dream just four short years ago, heading to Twitter to share her wants and dreams.

With her new apartment keys safely in hand, the young lady is encouraging others to trust God and just be patient.

Heading to Twitter, @PholosoM_ shared this heartwarming post.

"Ungamncami uThixo( Do not give up on God)"

Peeps felt super proud of the hardworking queen and headed to the comments section to share their reactions. Check out some of the reactions to the good news below:

@Clibo_sa1 said:

"See, now this is some legit stuff not these one's posting things while 2days back it's already been approved. I'm happy for you Pholoso."

@Dollzlp said:

"Wow congrats, this gives me so much hope for my wishes as well."

@Mathebz said:

"Look at God! When is the house warming?"

Proud man shows off the house he built for parents: #BlackSuccess

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a local man has headed online to share snaps of the incredible improvements he's made to his elderly parents' home. While it's not clear if the young many simply made a few alterations or moved the family into a new home altogether, the results were definitely eye-catching.

Heading online, @Lebzit shared the good news.

"Some call it Black Tax. I call it Black Success," he captioned the inspirational post.

While many social media users felt touched by the man's post, it quickly sparked a heated debate. Many social media users headed to the comments section and shared their own thoughts about whether or not it was necessary to build their parents a house.

Check out some of the comments below:

@BrianMatonsi said:

"It's an illustration of what you can do if you are not such a bum with your money."

@SboniseniGaxa said:

"You even upgraded the neighbour's houses and took out the street pole uyaspana mfo."

@JasonKhumalo2 said:

"All roofs of neighbours have changed as well. Well done to the kids in this hood for upgrading their parents' houses."

@AtinJozwa said:

"In life it's always like that, while others will congratulate you, others will look for something to attack you about.... well-done brother, that's awesome job well-done."

