A viral TikTok video showcased severe flooding in Cape Town, sparking a public debate about the city's infrastructure

The discussion quickly became politicised, with some criticising the DA-led city government for perceived inadequacies

The video highlighted the ongoing political tensions in SA, where service delivery issues often become battlegrounds

South Africans engaged in a heated political debate after a viral video of Cape Town floods brought the city's infrastructure and governance under scrutiny.

A TikTok video showing dramatic floods in Cape Town went viral, triggering debate over the city’s infrastructure. Image: Anouchka

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok video capturing dramatic flood scenes in Cape Town has reignited public discourse over the city's preparedness and infrastructure resilience following recent heavy downpours. One clip, reportedly filmed in Sea Point, shows vehicles navigating deep floodwaters, sparked by a powerful cold front that swept through the Western Cape earlier this week.

The footage, posted by TikTok user @emmanuelraphiri2, shows streets full of water and cars submerged from the heavy rains that hit the region in June 2025. Following the TikTok’s spread, online commentary has been mixed. Some users criticised municipal stormwater systems, citing blocked drains and poor quality control in informal settlements.

Service delivery in South Africa

The conversation quickly escalated beyond general infrastructure concerns, diving into the political management of Cape Town. Critics argued that the floods were a direct consequence of inadequate planning and investment, suggesting that the DA’s focus might be elsewhere.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This debate underscores a deeper tension in South African politics, where service delivery issues are often intertwined with party allegiances and historical narratives. For many, the floods in Cape Town became another battleground in the ongoing political contest between the DA and the ANC.

A flood video from Cape Town blew up on TikTok, sparking nationwide discussion on how well the city is built to cope. Image: @emmanuelraphiri2

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

Soso said:

"Hau, Cape Town ye DA, I thought they were prepared according to them. 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Team Ashley wrote:

"This can’t be Cape Town! Well-managed city. 🥺"

Nomfundo_M said:

"DA’s works are being exposed. 😌"

Jess Hinds wrote:

"Cape Town will make you regret buying a car, ISTG."

Andrew Jordan said:

"Cape Town floods every year in winter, but they don’t ever clean the drains or add more drains in the streets. 🤦"

Banzai asked:

"DA doesn’t clean the drains?"

Kgantshe Ntsoaki Nhl said:

"One thing about the ANC, they were proactive when it came to winter and storms. Drains were maintained beforehand to avoid this. Even if they fail at everything else. This is now a norm in CPT."

F. S. Khan added:

"So glad it's happening in the whole of Cape Town… Not just certain areas."

Drew20008 said:

"And that’s in Sea Point—an affluent, upper-class area in the Western Cape where the municipal rates are huge. Now imagine the areas of the poorest of the poor."

Joyously Joyous said:

"I thought Sea Point was upmarket? Isn’t the drainage supposed to be top-notch and working? 🤔"

God️ said:

"Imagine paying 20k rent per month to live here. 😭🤣"

TheeSabzCorner asked:

"Where are all the ANC critics who were so vocal about the floods in Mthatha?"

Immie added:

"Where are all the people who keep saying living in Sea Point is the only way that makes sense in Cape Town? 22k rent a month, but your roads are flooded ’cause your municipality doesn’t care. 🤣😭"

Kino Hogan said:

"Imagine paying that much rent and your car goes for a swim in winter."

X said:

"So-called best-run city in the country—the racist DA is eating its own words now. They can’t even take care of drainage systems. All they know is looting and giving tenders to gangsters."

Biscuit said:

"How did the amazing DA let this happen?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News stories about floods in SA

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News