One of Mzansi's newest independents has cropped up on social media, and for the most part, Saffas are loving it

Moving into his humble abode, the occupant was in a celebratory mood as he ushered in the next chapter of his life

@okQhawe shared an image of the open-plan kitchen and lounge, ensuring tweep's had a mouthful as they rushed to his mentions

A belief that has long persisted in society is that which upholds the idea that one ought to have achieved certain things in their life's journey by a said age.

Understandably, this way of thinking is not popular with everyone as some simply choose not to conform to modern-day societal demands and standards. Instead, they opt to run their race, free of any pressures.

A local lad flexed a major milestone on the timeline. Image: @okQhawe

Source: Twitter

The conversation around age-oriented achievements was again brought into sharp focus when a Twitter user, @okQhawe, shared an image and a caption on the social networking service describing the huge box he's ticked.

"Turned 25 and finally moved out of my mama's house," the caption read.

The tweep shared an image of an empty apartment showing the open-plan lounge and kitchen area. Excitedly, the new tenant dangles the key to the property in one hand, showing a set of keys and a gate remote.

However, since social media is a free-for-all hub of information, ideas, interests, and other forms of expression, where anything goes, and the content shared based on individual interests and opinions, tweeps were left to their own devices on how to receive the message.

The tweet, which attracted more than 19 000 likes, received rave reviews from eager locals who had a stream of mixed reactions. It was retweeted over 800 times and saw more than 150 comments light up the comments section.

Mixed messages sent out

Briefly News took a warm invitation to the comments strip to bring readers all the compelling reactions to the post.

@CryptoKingsss wrote:

"25 you are late should have moved when you turned 18 now a legal person."

@SamiiKey007 said:

"Ngoku I Age ingenaphi?? Some people do what you did at 22. Anyway Congratulations."

@LovelyRatchasan added:

"Nothing wrong in living with Mama. This is a western thought to leave parents when u are over 18. In East Asia, we stay with parents and take care of them as they did for us."

