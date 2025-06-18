A group of Afrikaners in the United States gave viewers a glimpse into their shopping experience at an Amazon grocery store, which went viral, sparking online discussions

The TikTok video showcased the Afrikaners' adventure in the cashier-less store, which garnered over 34K views, along with thousands of likes and comments

Mzansi reacted strongly, with social media users sharing their thoughts on the cultural differences and innovative technology of grocery shopping abroad

A group of Afrikaners in the United States of America gave viewers a glimpse into their shopping spree, which sparked a buzz online.

The shopping experience of Afrikaners at Amazon's USA grocery store sparked a buzz online. Image: @rikaaikie

Source: TikTok

Afrikaners shopping at a US Amazon grocery store

The footage shared on February 23, 2025, under the handle @rikaaikie quickly went viral on the internet.

In the now-viral video, the Afrikaners walked viewers through their experience in the futuristic, self-checkout Amazon grocery store. Known for its cashier-less “Just walk out” technology, the store left online users both impressed and slightly puzzled at times.

The women giggled as they tried to figure out how the cart knew what they had added. The TikTok video went viral, gathering over 34K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Social media users back in Mzansi were fascinated by the video. Despite the unfamiliar systems, the Afrikaners appeared to enjoy the adventure and marvelled at how efficient and clean the store was.

The clip gave many South Africans a glimpse into a different lifestyle, showcasing both the convenience and the culture shock of grocery shopping abroad, all through the eyes of three proud Afrikaners making their way in the US.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Afrikaner in the US

Mzansi has reacted strongly to a viral video featuring an Afrikaner in the United States. The footage that captured a group of Afrikaners enjoying a shopping spree sparked conversations online about cultural differences and the lifestyles of South Africans abroad.

Lukeingame said:

"They did it first, I thought of something like this without even knowing it existed, nice."

Lorinda was impressed by the Amazon store, adding:

"Dis so cool."

Shane wrote:

"Shoprite het nog nie so trolli nie."

Is_marlize_Mos simply said:

"Amazon is creating less jobs. Well done."

Rocky expressed:

"Love it. Geen wag nie of. Next to plastic."

Jay Bean commented:

"Sjoe as mens soentoe Gaan is Al's soveel Anders as Suid Afrika."

Tanya_D stated:

"Weet nie so mooi of dit in SA sal werk nie, als sal net gesteel word."

Lion1384 simply said:

"Ons is niks gewoond nie love die Dankie vir die deel."

