A Twitter video of a woman kneeling and speaking in tongues while a man placed an engagement ring on her finger during what appeared to be a church service went viral on 27 April 2026. The clip, posted by user @lukestaydipped, left people deeply divided online. Many were not buying what they saw.

The woman continued speaking in tongues while receiving the ring. Images: @lukestaydipped

Source: Twitter

The caption of the post alone set the tone before anyone even pressed play. It asked people what they thought about a submissive woman recorded speaking in tongues while accepting a ring from her fiancé. The internet answered fast and loudly.

X users were not impressed

People across South Africa and beyond flooded the comments section with their honest opinions. The general feeling was that the whole thing looked more like a performance than a genuine spiritual moment. Many felt the woman was putting on a show rather than expressing something real and heartfelt.

The debate quickly moved beyond the couple itself. It turned into a broader conversation about submission culture, religious expression, and how women are sometimes expected to present themselves in some situations.

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See the X post below:

Social media users reacts to the scene

@Thevine_ntwk commented:

“Feminism has cooked the minds of women so much that someone actually has a problem with this. You're evil if you don't idolise marriage. Marriage is God's first and original gift to mankind.”

@Timiii360 said:

“This level of performance is wild. Marriage isn’t a prayer marathon.”

@enoch0016 said:

“I feel sorry for this man, as he journeys along with this kind of drama.”

Source: Briefly News