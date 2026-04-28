“The Level of Performance”: Video of Woman Speaking in Tongues During Proposal Divides the Internet
A Twitter video of a woman kneeling and speaking in tongues while a man placed an engagement ring on her finger during what appeared to be a church service went viral on 27 April 2026. The clip, posted by user @lukestaydipped, left people deeply divided online. Many were not buying what they saw.
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The caption of the post alone set the tone before anyone even pressed play. It asked people what they thought about a submissive woman recorded speaking in tongues while accepting a ring from her fiancé. The internet answered fast and loudly.
X users were not impressed
People across South Africa and beyond flooded the comments section with their honest opinions. The general feeling was that the whole thing looked more like a performance than a genuine spiritual moment. Many felt the woman was putting on a show rather than expressing something real and heartfelt.
The debate quickly moved beyond the couple itself. It turned into a broader conversation about submission culture, religious expression, and how women are sometimes expected to present themselves in some situations.
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See the X post below:
Social media users reacts to the scene
@Thevine_ntwk commented:
“Feminism has cooked the minds of women so much that someone actually has a problem with this. You're evil if you don't idolise marriage. Marriage is God's first and original gift to mankind.”
@Timiii360 said:
“This level of performance is wild. Marriage isn’t a prayer marathon.”
@enoch0016 said:
“I feel sorry for this man, as he journeys along with this kind of drama.”
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za