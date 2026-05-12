South African businessman Mysol went viral after gifting each of his employees money as part of his 44th birthday celebrations

Mysol, the founder of MySol Holdings & Logistics, reportedly combined luxury spending with generous staff rewards and ongoing philanthropic work through his foundation

Many South Africans praised the businessman online, saying the cash gifts showed appreciation for workers during financially difficult times

A South African businessman turned his birthday celebration into a life-changing moment for his employees after surprising each staff member with a cash gift many never expected.

The picture on the left showed business man MySol. Image: @tmonate00

Source: TikTok

A video showing employees at MySol Holdings & Logistics learning that they would each receive R20,000 from their boss has gone viral online, leaving many South Africans stunned by the generous gesture. The clip, posted by @tmonate00 on 5 May 2026, captured the emotional moment workers were informed that businessman Solly Soka Madibela, popularly known as Mysol, had decided to celebrate his birthday by giving back to his employees.

The gift formed part of Mysol’s 44th birthday celebrations, which reportedly included several luxury purchases and large spending decisions. Besides rewarding employees, the businessman also made headlines after reportedly purchasing a custom Brabus Rolls-Royce worth over R30 million, along with a luxury Clifton mansion in Cape Town believed to be valued at around R220 million. Despite the lavish spending, many online focused more on the fact that he chose to include his employees in the celebrations.

What does MySol do for a living?

Mysol is the founder and CEO of MySol Holdings & Logistics, a company established in 2018 and based in Brits in the North West. The company mainly operates in the chrome mining industry and provides services including drilling, blasting, hauling and mine rehabilitation. Beyond his mining business, Mysol has also become known for philanthropy through the MySol Foundation.

The employee cash gifts captured by user @tmonate00 sparked major discussion online, with many South Africans praising Mysol for rewarding the people who help run his company. Some social media users said bosses rarely show appreciation in such a direct way, while others joked about urgently needing jobs at his company.

The visual captured senior employees telling the rest of the staff about the R20K from their CEO. Image: @tmonate00

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi applaud MySol for being a philanthropist

Mokwebe wrote:

“This is the 1st n last company that looks after its employees.”

Pur wrote:

“I think everyone wants to work here now. 😂”

Lulu wrote:

“Mr soul you are going, man may give you more blessings.”

User5213 wrote:

“Love how MySol is employee-centric. Richard Branson from the Virgin Group must be his mentor.”

Lucasmk29 wrote:

“I remember I didn't go to a year-end at work cos they allocated 45rand per employee. That time, I made over 11million in sales for the year personally. At that time, the CEO was in the top 10 Forbes billionaires. ❤️”

Tiyiselani Tee Chauk wrote:

“If he keeps doing this, he will make more money, happy employees, more money.”

Tee Samas wrote:

“Mysol is the only company that's out there that knows that appreciating employees is done with monetary value, not Words only, he knows what his people want.”

SgushMagesh🇿🇦 wrote:

“People can say anything negative about Mysol nna, I love and am inspired by that brother because he always puts smiles on his workers and communities. 🙌🔥👌”

Amahle Angel wrote:

“You guys are very lucky, while some of us are struggling to work for companies which don't appreciate us. May his company expand. God bless him.”

Nompi wrote:

“God bless him more and more. 🙏 May his pocket be full and loaded so he will be written in the good books of our lifetime.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about MySol

North West mining magnate Solly Soka Madibela, widely known as MySol, rang in his birthday weekend by showing off a reported R220 million Clifton mansion in Cape Town.

South African businessman MySol took to social media to show people the luxury car that he added to his collection on his birthday.

South African businessman MySol's video announcing the opening of a new mine surfaced on social media, and he showed appreciation to his employees.

Source: Briefly News